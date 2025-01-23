10 fantasy anime with idyllic setting

Fantasy anime often transports viewers to stunning landscapes with magical creatures, peaceful villages, and enchanting environments. These beautiful backdrops enhance the genre's adventures and emotional stories, offering both wonder and a sense of escape.

Such anime make their audiences feel as if they are living in a dream, and people wish they could enter those worlds. From heartwarming stories of friendship to epic journeys through utopian realms, these stories shine in their picturesque settings. Here are the 10 fantasy anime with idyllic settings.

Disclaimer: This list is ranked in no particular order and reflects the writer's opinion.

Mushishi, Made in Abyss, and 8 other fantasy anime with idyllic setting

1) Made in Abyss

A still from Made in Abyss anime (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Made in Abyss portrays a striking but deceptive idyllic atmosphere with the help of the multilayered mysterious Abyss. The upper levels of the Abyss are filled with breathtaking landscapes, including forests and breathtaking skies can be enjoyed with a dreamy feel.

These beautiful aesthetics contrast with hidden dangers, adding depth to the fantasy world. The serene, enchanting settings attract viewers and are key to the anime's appeal. Made in Abyss is one such fantasy anime with perfect settings.

2) Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

A still from Frieren anime (Image via Madhouse)

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End captures an idyllic setting from its serene landscape to breathtaking tranquil villages. The post-quest journey of anime revolves around the passing of time as Frieren travels on these stunning backgrounds that emphasize not only peacefulness but also great emotional depth.

From quiet forests to picturesque mountain ranges, every scene is filled with a sense of calm and wonder. These settings complement the story's bittersweet tone by offering a magical yet contemplative world to viewers. This places Frieren among the fantasy anime with idyllic settings.

3) Spice and Wolf

A still from Spice and Wolf anime (Image via Imagin)

Spice and Wolf is set in a beautiful medieval world with rustic villages and lush countryside landscapes. The story follows a merchant named Kraft Lawrence and Holo, a wolf deity. The anime brings out the old-world charm in its portrayal of the simple yet beautiful life of traveling merchants.

The soothing settings complement the story's warm and introspective tone, bringing out the bond between Holo and Lawrence. The calm environment of the place adds a peaceful feel to the entire experience. Spice and Wolf is among the fantasy anime shows with serene settings.

4) Your Name

A still from Your Name anime (Image via CoMix Wave Films)

Your Name showcases the serene countryside and mountains, contrasting with the busy city life of Taki Tachibana. The peaceful town where Mitsuha lives is beautifully depicted with lush nature and clear skies.

The magical elements, like the comet and body-swapping, along with Makoto Shinkai's storytelling, enhance the dreamy atmosphere. This balance of fantasy and reality places Your Name among anime with a calm, composed environment.

5) Fruits Basket

Tohru Honda and Yuji (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Fruits Basket is set in a laid-back countryside with greenery, traditional Japanese architecture, and peaceful landscapes. The quiet atmosphere of the Soma family estate and the town where Tohru lives is very soothing, giving a calming backdrop to the emotional depth of the story.

These idyllic settings make the warmth and healing themes all the more warm and soothing as the characters navigate their struggles and relationships. The combination of fantasy elements, like the Soma family curse, and the beautiful environment make Fruits Basket one of the fantasy anime with comfortable settings.

6) The Rising of the Shield Hero

A still from the anime (Image via Kinema Citrus)

The Rising of the Shield Hero combines its intense narrative with moments of beauty in its fantasy setting. The lush landscapes and magical environments create a visually appealing world that contrasts with the protagonist's struggles.

The serene forests and medieval architecture offer a sense of calm amidst the darker tones of the story. These idyllic moments bring out the beauty of the fantasy world, thereby making the immersion experience better. The Rising of the Shield Hero is among the fantasy anime list that features a pleasing environment.

7) Land of the Lustrous

A still from the anime (Image via Studio Orange)

The story Land of the Lustrous occurs in a visually stunning world ruled by enormous oceans and peaceful sceneries with crystalline living beings called Gems. The vibrant colors and ethereal design further increase the serenity of the peacefulness of this setting, bringing it an out-of-this-world but peaceful atmosphere.

Regardless of the looming threat of the Lunarians, the setting maintains a sense of calm that contrasts beautifully with the intense story. This places it among the fantasy anime that portrays a soothing atmosphere.

8) Mushishi

Ginki as seen in anime (Image via Artland)

Mushishi is a fantasy anime set in the cool atmosphere of rural Japan where nature and magical creatures like Mushi coexist. This series explores a balanced landscape of extensive forests, still rivers, calm villages, and quiet, uncluttered peace in life.

Its episodic narration takes the viewers into a simple life with harmony and balance between nature and humans through Ginko's traveling stories. This ethereal atmosphere perfectly captures a comfortable charm, making it one of the fantasy anime with wonderful settings.

9) The Ancient Magus’ Bride

Elias Ainsworth and Chise Hatori (Image via Studio Kafka)

The Ancient Magus' Bride immerses the viewers into a world of peacefully beautiful and magical landscapes, surrounded by areas that are idyllic in their countryside beauty, with cozier cottages and fantastical creatures. It adds the atmospheric charm of the show just by weaving peaceful and mystical elements of life within it.

These serene landscapes create a sense of wonder and tranquility that complements the emotional and magical journey of its characters. The Ancient Magus' Bride is one of the fantasy anime that features a blissful world.

10) Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Alphonse Elric as seen in anime (Image via Bones)

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood does not initially seem idyllic, but Resembool provides some peaceful respite from the intense conflicts in the series. This is reflected in the vast green fields and quiet life in the countryside, showing the Elric brothers a rare moment of normalcy and hope in their otherwise turbulent journey.

This comfortable setting symbolizes their yearning for the simpler times before tragedy struck. The serenity of Resembool during the darker sequences of the show is undeniable. Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is among the fantasy anime with calm settings.

Final thoughts

Fantasy anime often creates worlds so breathtakingly beautiful and peaceful that it feels like a dream come true. Mushishi, Spice and Wolf, and Your Name are some of the series that carry the audience into serene landscapes that are filled with magical charm and peace, so that one gets a sense of wonder and tranquility.

