10 best anime characters like Marin Kitagawa from My Dress-Up Darling

Marin Kitagawa has quickly become one of the most popular anime characters in recent years. Her cute personality and passion for cosplay in the series My Dress-Up Darling have captured the hearts of many fans. If you love Marin and are looking for similar anime characters, this list is for you!

Marin Kitagawa is a high school girl who loves to sew and cosplay. However, she is shy about her hobby until popular classmate Gojo discovers her talent and volunteers to help construct her costumes. Their relationship grows as Gojo supports Marin's cosplay dreams.

Here are the 10 best anime characters, much like the adorable and quirky Marin Kitagawa.

Anaru, Tohru Honda and 8 anime characters like Marin Kitagawa

1. Anaru from Anohana

Anaru (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Anaru from the heartwarming anime Anohana shares some similarities with Marin Kitagawa. Though shy at first, Anaru opens up around her close childhood friends. She has an interest in fashion but is not always stylishly dressed.

Under her polished exterior, Anaru yearns for connection like Marin. Both characters reveal their authentic selves once they find acceptance from people who share their interests. Anaru is emotional yet upbeat when conversing with her dear friends.

Overall, fans of Marin’s personality and relationships will also appreciate Anaru's character growth throughout Anohana’s touching story.

2. Tohru Honda from Fruits Basket

Tohru Honda (Image via TMS Entertainment)

The sweet-natured Tohru Honda is the heroine of the beloved anime Fruits Basket. Like Marin Kitagawa, Tohru values family and friends more than anything. She faces hardship but keeps an optimistic spirit and happy demeanor.

Tohru is acceptance embodied, loving people for who they are on the inside. Her warmth and support help others share secrets, not unlike how Gojo opens up to Marin. With her sincere empathy and wisdom beyond her years, Tohru inspires her peers to have confidence.

Fans of Marin and Gojo’s gentle relationship will also enjoy seeing Tohru's influence on the Fruits Basket characters.

3. Winry Rockbell from Fullmetal Alchemist

Winry Rockbell (Image via Bones)

The headstrong heroine Winry Rockbell from Fullmetal Alchemist has several parallels with Marin Kitagawa. Like Marin has a passion for sewing cosplay outfits, Winry is devoted to crafting automail prosthetics. Both characters are creative girls pursuing expertise in niche technical fields.

Winry forges strong bonds thanks to her empathic listening skills, similar to how Marin supports Gojo's dream career. With her generous spirit, Winry will do whatever it takes to help a friend in need.

Overall, viewers who love Marin’s inspirational drive will discover another great role model in Winry.

4. Sakura Kinomoto from Cardcaptor Sakura

Sakura Kinomoto (Image via Madhouse)

The playful character Sakura Kinomoto from the magical girl anime Cardcaptor Sakura also resembles Marin Kitagawa in many ways. They share a cheerful spirit, always facing life with a smile. Both are also surrounded by supportive best friends they can rely on.

Like Marin, Sakura has a talent she is passionate about, wielding magical powers. Yet she starts out feeling insecure and relying on others’ guidance to hone her special skills over time.

Additionally, Sakura prioritizes those she cares about most, much as Marin sticks by Gojo through thick and thin.

5. Koguma from Super Cub

Koguma (Image via Studio Kai)

The quiet lead of the slice-of-life anime Super Cub, Koguma, has hobbies and personality traits reminiscent of Marin Kitagawa. Though introverted, Koguma opens up through her interests, like when Marin shares her love of cosplay.

Koguma gets a Honda Super Cub motorbike early on and learns to ride, similarly to how Marin learns sewing skills with Gojo's help. Both characters gradually build confidence in activities they are passionate about alongside new friends. Like Gojo, Koguma's classmate Reiko provides encouragement in her new hobby.

Ultimately, viewers who enjoy Marin's journey to self-acceptance can find more of the same with Koguma's development in heartwarming Super Cub.

6. Midori Asakusa from Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!

Midori Asakusa (Image via Science SARU)

The bold Midori Asakusa from 2020’s sleeper hit Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! has distinct echoes of My Dress-Up Darling’s Marin Kitagawa. Midori is creative and ambitious and leads her small group fearlessly. Both characters dream big and rely on friends with specialized skills to accomplish their shared goals.

However, while Marin is enthusiastic yet kindhearted, Midori is more imaginative and somewhat shy. Nonetheless, both leverage their resources strategically by playing to others’ strengths for mutual gain.

Fans of how Marin and Gojo complement each other will find similar cooperative energy between Midori and her allies.

7. Ayano Sugiura from Yuru Yuri

Ayano Sugiura (Image via Doga Kobo)

For a more comedic take, Yuru Yuri’s Ayano Sugiura evokes Marin Kitagawa in amusing ways. While Marin obsesses over dress-making, Ayano fixates on receiving enough attention from her friends. Yet both exhibit intense enthusiasm that fuels their hobbies and relationships.

Ayano contrasts with the modest Marin via her inflated ego and jealous streak. However, Ayano stays grounded thanks to her caring friend group who keep her exaggerated antics in check.

Fans of Marin will likely delight in Ayano’s eccentric personality and the misadventures it spawns.

8. Shouko Komi from Komi Can’t Communicate

Shouko Komi (Image via OLM)

Shy, sweet Shouko Komi is the protagonist of the popular ongoing series Komi Can’t Communicate. As the title suggests, Shouko has extreme social anxiety and communication apprehension, as Marin Kitagawa initially exhibits. Both long for connection but have difficulty reaching out to others.

Though their backgrounds differ, Marin and Shouko evolve from introverts into more confident versions of themselves by the story’s end. They discover friends who embrace them fully, quirks and all.

Viewers will surely enjoy comparing the relatable journeys of these two endearing characters.

9. Urara Shiraishi from Yamada-kun and the Seven Witches

Urara Shiraishi (Image via Liden Films)

The eccentric Urara Shiraishi from the romcom series Yamada-kun and the Seven Witches has much in common with Marin Kitagawa. Though appearing detached and emotionless initially, Urara reveals her silly and fun-loving spirit over time.

She ends up connecting strongly with others who appreciate her hidden quirky side. Much like Marin keeps her cosplay passion private at first, guarded Urara opens up once she trusts her new friend group.

As the story develops, empathetic Yamada slowly draws out Urara's warmer self, not unlike how Gojo responds kindly to Marin. Fans of this heartfelt dynamic should give sweet yet deadpan Urara a watch!

10. Anya from Spy x Family

Anya (Image via Wit Studio and CloverWorks)

Lastly, the current fan favorite Anya from the offbeat series Spy x Family is much like Marin personality-wise. Anya is bright and playful and wears her heart on her sleeve, similar to Marin. She expresses emotions openly, including endless optimism and amusing dismay when things go awry.

Like Marin appreciates Gojo wholeheartedly, Anya loves her parents unconditionally despite their unusual predicament as undercover spies. Anya stays grounded in relationships, keeping perspective even in perilous spy misadventures.

Overall, Anya’s wholesome, larger-than-life responses remind fans of Marin's genuine nature.

Conclusion

Marin Kitagawa’s refreshing sincerity, creativity, and pluck represent beloved qualities in coming-of-age anime stories. Viewers who connect with her journey of sharing her passions should also try the many series spotlighting similar free spirits like Anaru, Tohru Honda, Winry Rockbell, and more.

Luckily, the archetype of the humble girl discovering inner strength appears frequently across genres. Fans wishing for more tales with the upbeat charm of My Dress-Up Darling have plenty of options to choose from. There are endless friendships, dreams, and adventures waiting!

