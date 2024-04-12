10 magic fantasy anime that will remind you of Harry Potter

Magic fantasy anime offers a rich narrative landscape that can capture the hearts of millions. Much like the iconic piece of modern fantasy literature, Harry Potter, which features courageous characters, thrilling adventures, and enigmatic spells, the anime in this list presents spellbinding universes that resonate with the same sense of wonder and thrill.

The following list dives into ten magical fantasy anime series that will whisk Harry Potter fans away on new, spellbinding journeys. Each of these fantasy anime series brings its own unique flavor of magic, adventure, and camaraderie, reminding viewers of the bewitching atmosphere they've come to love in Harry Potter.

Top 10 magic fantasy anime to watch if you like Harry Potter

1) Mashle: Magic and Muscles

Mashle: Magic and Muscles follows the exploits of Mash Burnedead, who resides in a world where magic is a fundamental aspect of life. Sadly, Mash is born without this key trait, but he compensates with extraordinary physical strength. The series chronicles his life at a magical academy, a clear nod to the beloved Hogwarts.

However, expect a hilariously muscular twist to the magical academia trope. With delightful humor interwoven with enchanting school-based challenges, Mash's story features the journey of a truly unique protagonist, delivering an entertaining watch for fans seeking the essence of Hogwarts without the wands.

2) Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun

Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun introduces us to a young boy named Iruma, who, through unfortunate circumstances, is sold to a demon and subsequently enrolled in an educational institution for demons. With its macabre setting, the anime takes an unexpectedly lighthearted and comical tone.

It portrays themes of forging friendships in the most unlikely places and fighting against predestined fates—elements that echo Harry Potter's core messages. The friendships he forms and the good-natured spirit he maintains amidst his batty classmates and bizarre curriculum will surely entice Harry Potter fans looking for a dash of humor with their supernatural suspense.

3) Magic Users Club

In Magic Users Club, a motley crew of high school teenagers discovers real magic, setting up a club dedicated to mastering the arcane arts. This magic fantasy anime serves a platter of magical mishaps and everyday adolescent drama, sprinkled with grace and humor.

The show, though more rooted in contemporary settings, still manages to evoke a whimsical ambiance that is reminiscent of Harry Potter's earlier books and movies. As the club members navigate their mundane school lives with the newfound excitement of actual magic, viewers are reminded of the youthful thrill of exploring an unknown and enchanting world.

4) Soul Eater

Soul Eater transports viewers to the eerie halls of the Death Weapon Meister Academy, where students are trained to harness their supernatural abilities and collect souls to protect the world from sinister forces. The gothic aesthetic and haunting storylines present a darker fantasy realm, akin to the latter, more complex Harry Potter books.

In this anime, the rich lore and inventive world-building provide a vivid backdrop for stories about friendship, duty, and the all-important balance between light and shadow. Fans of the grimmer aspects of Harry Potter will find themselves quite at home with the series' blend of horror elements and existential queries.

5) Akashic Records of Bastard Magic Instructor

Akashic Records of Bastard Magic Instructor follows Sistine, a dedicated student at a renowned magical academy, and her encounters with her new teacher, an apparently lazy and unskilled mage.

This magic fantasy anime series combines magic, mystery, and mayhem with a twist that presents an unfurling narrative of discovering hidden truths and combating dark threats. The unique dynamic between the teacher and his pupils adds depth to the series, stirring a pot of action, comedic antics, and gripping magical duels.

The anime offers a narrative rich with allegories of personal growth and resilience that Harry Potter fans have grown to admire.

6) Little Witch Academia

Atsuko "Akko" Kagari's tale in Little Witch Academia illustrates the journey of an ordinary, magic-less girl who enlists at Luna Nova Witchcraft Academy, aspiring to become like her childhood hero. The anime is a charming tale about pursuing dreams against all odds, instilling the importance of dedication and the true meaning of magic.

As Akko struggles against her magical limitations, the series unfolds hearteningly, capturing the spirit of wonder and resilience present in Harry Potter's journey. Its delightful storytelling ensures that Akko's adventures within the enchanting halls of Luna Nova will resonate with those who hold the stories of Hogwarts close to their hearts.

7) Fairy Tail

Fairy Tail plunges its audience into the spirited and colorful world of Natsu Dragneel, Lucy Heartfilia, and the rest of the Fairy Tail mage guild. This series combines the thrill of magical combat with the warmth of an ever-growing family, much like that of Harry and his peers.

The strongest aspects of the show are the enduring friendships and the growth of the protagonists through various challenges. The heartfelt and often humorous camaraderie between the characters, against a tapestry of mystical lands filled with dragons and dark wizards, gives off a familiar feel to the bonds formed throughout the Harry Potter series.

8) The Ancient Magus' Bride

The Ancient Magus' Bride tells the tale of Chise Hatori, a magic-receptive girl who's betrothed to an enigmatic, ancient wizard. Transitioning from a neglected life to one filled with wizardry and risks, Chise's story reflects the poignant journey of self-discovery.

This magic fantasy anime series blends its spellbinding narrative with mythical elements and the gradual unveiling of Chise's magical abilities. It's a story infused with both somberness and grace, echoing the complex themes found in the later books of the Harry Potter series.

9) Cardcaptor Sakura

Cardcaptor Sakura centers on the lively youngster Sakura Kinomoto, who sets out on a big adventure to gather magical cards she accidentally scatters worldwide. Armed with a magic key and a book of spells, her journey is full of wonder and new experiences.

This fantasy anime series focuses on Sakura's endearing growth, offering a glimpse into the difficulties and joys of dealing with magical powers, similar to Harry Potter's early experiences.

10) My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia introduces a unique twist on fantasy by spotlighting superheroes and their unique powers rather than traditional magic. Yet, it shares deep parallels with Harry Potter through key themes like heroism, self-discovery, and the power of friendship.

It follows Izuku Midoriya's quest to be a hero in a world where superpowers are common, highlighting the personal growth and challenges he faces. UA High School, much like Hogwarts, is more than just a school; it's a place where students learn vital life lessons about love, bravery, and the true meaning of strength.

Each of these magic fantasy anime series offers a distinct charm, mimicking the unforgettable universe of Harry Potter. Exploring these magic fantasy anime shows provides fans with a new dose of enchantment, echoing the familiar themes of courage, resilience, and the wondrous journey of forging one's own path in a magical world.

