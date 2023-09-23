Akashic Records Of Bastard Magic Instructor season 2: Will there be a sequel?

One of the most anticipated anime of this year is Akashic Records of Bastard Magic Instructor season 2. This fantasy anime which premiered in April 2017, has become a hot topic amongst fans since it first aired. The series, set in a school-based magical world is filled with cute anime girls. The protagonist quickly managed to capture everyone's hearts.

The first season left viewers with unanswered questions and unresolved plotlines, leading to speculations about a potential sequel. While there hasn't been an official announcement yet, there are reasons to be hopeful. The ongoing light novel series, on which the anime is based, provides ample source material for future seasons.

Fans were impressed by the accurate portrayal of magic in the series and have been eagerly anticipating another season. Here's everything we know so far about the release of Rokudenashi Majutsu Koushi to Akashic Records Of Bastard Magic Instructor season 2.

Will fans see Akashic Records of Bastard Magic Instructor season 2?

Glen RADARS (Image via Liden Films)

It is difficult to determine an exact release date for season 2, as there has been no official announcement regarding a renewal. However, considering the fans' demand and source material availability, the prospects of a second season for Akashic Records of Bastard Magic Instructor are highly anticipated.

The light novel series has 22 volumes, and the television adaptation covers only five. Thus, there is plenty of material to continue the story in future seasons.

In addition, author Tarō Hitsuji regularly releases new volumes, with two to three volumes each year. The most recent volume was published in June 2021, showing that more material for adaptation is still ongoing.

The first season did so well, it's pretty much guaranteed that there will be a second season. The fans are going crazy for it, making a ton of buzz on social media and talking non-stop about what they think will happen next.

Expand Tweet

The second season of Akashic Records of Bastard Magic Instructor has not yet been confirmed for release. However, there are enough light novels in the series to support multiple seasons if there is enough fan anticipation and interest.

Liden Films, the studio responsible for the first season, will likely continue with a possibility of Akashic Records of Bastard Magic Instructor season 2.

Expand Tweet

When can fans expect Akashic Records of Bastard Magic Instructor season 2?

Sistine FIBEL (Image via Liden Films)

Although no official announcements have been made by the creators and studios, speculation regarding the release date of Akashic Records of Bastard Magic Instructor season 2 is rife.

Considering the possibility of a sequel and the time required for production, it is reasonable to anticipate that Akashic Records of Bastard Magic Instructor season 2 may premiere soon.

Exploring the World of Akashic Records of Bastard Magic Instructor

Glen RADARS (Image via Liden Films)

For those who may be unfamiliar with the series, Akashic Records of Bastard Magic Instructor centers around the Alzano Imperial Magic Academy. The prestigious school attracts students with exceptional magical abilities, including the main characters Sistine Fibel and Rumia Tingel. These two enroll in the academy with the hope of enhancing their magical skills and knowledge.

Unexpectedly, their beloved magic teacher retires, and a mysterious new professor, Glenn Radars, takes his place. Professor Radars displays minimal interest in teaching magic, leading to clashes with the students.

As the story goes on, Sistine, Rumia, and Glenn get caught up in a scary plan made by bad guys at their school. They all join forces for an exciting adventure and grow as individuals.

Akashic Records of Bastard Magic Instructor season 2 is a highly anticipated event for fans of this remarkable anime series. With a wealth of source material available, a dedicated author, and a positive reception from viewers, the prospects for a sequel look promising.

While an official release date is yet to be confirmed, fans eagerly await further news on the progress of Akashic Records of Bastard Magic Instructor season 2.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.