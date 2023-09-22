Where to watch Akashic Records of Bastard Magic Instructor anime: Streaming details explored

Akashic Records of Bastard Magic Instructor, which was released in March 2016 under Liden Films, was adapted from a Japanese light novel series written by Tar Hitsuji and drawn by Kurone Mishima.

The fantasy series' world is filled with magic, humor, action, and a bit of fan service. Glenn Raider and Sistine Fibel's experiences at the Alzano Imperial Magic Academy merit a second look in a world overflowing with anime content.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the anime.

The Akashic Records of Bastard Magic Instructor anime is currently streaming on two popular platforms

Fans can watch Akashic Records of Bastard Magic Instructor on Crunchyroll. The anime can be viewed in both subbed and dubbed versions. The show has an average rating of 4.61.

If fans prefer to explore other streaming platforms, they can check Funimation Now. There is a certain amount of money that needs to be paid to subscribe to such platforms, and the price also depends on the country of the subscriber.

Additionally, you can find the series for purchase or download on Apple TV, Google Play Movies, and Amazon Video. There are 12 episodes of the anime with a runtime of 24 minutes.

There is no legitimate way for fans to watch or download the Akashic Records of Bastard Magic Instructor for free. Fans can watch it on unauthorized websites, but we don't support piracy because it harms the production of the series.

What to expect from Akashic Records of Bastard Magic Instructor anime

The Imperial Magic Academy, one of the most prestigious magic academies in the world, is located in the Alzano Kingdom. Here, aspiring young magicians go through training to become skilled wizards. Sistine Fibel, a strict noble girl, and Rumia Tingel, her bright-eyed dearest friend, enroll in the academy with the goal of honing their magical abilities.

When their beloved instructor abruptly retires and is replaced with the mysterious Glenn Radars, their life is turned upside down. His casual and aloof outlook on life and magic swiftly causes him to fall out of favor with his peers. They are unaware that he is a former assassin from the Imperial Court Mage Corps who is suffering from acute depression and is concealing his abilities.

Glenn left the Imperial Court Mage Corps when an official assignment went wrong.

Soon, there is an attack on the school by the previous instructor, and Glenn Radars is forced to show his true powers. Sistine feels confused since she thought he was an unqualified scam artist.

As days go by, Glenn's students draw him out of his depression, and he finds meaning in the activity of teaching.

In addition, evil powers that have been dormant behind the gates of the empire begin to stir, and Sistine, Rumia, and Glenn find themselves drawn into their plans.

Final thoughts

Fans will enjoy the magical, humorous, and action-packed Akashic Records of Bastard Magic Instructor for its compelling cast of characters and wonderful setting.

Despite the first season's success, there is still no set return date for the anime, leaving fans impatient for more fantastical journeys.

