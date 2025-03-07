The Shiunji Family Children anime reveals additional cast and more in new PV

The Shiunji Family Children anime has recently released a new promotional video on Kadowaka's YouTube channel, featuring a lot of new information. This includes a preview of the opening song, Honey Lemon by NACHERRY, and confirm a new addition to the voice cast of this Doga Kobo production. Masaki Terasoma joins the cast as Kaname Shiunji.

It is also worth pointing out that The Shiunji Family Children anime is going to be streamed in Japan on April 8 on platforms such as ABEMA and the d Anime Store. There is also confirmation of the Doga Kobo staff involved in this production, along with what they have done in the past as well.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author.

The Shiunji Family Children anime reveals more details of this upcoming production

It was revealed that The Shiunji Family Children anime is set to be released on April 8, with a recent promotional video setting up the plot of the titular family and the revelation they are not related, plus a new visual. Furthermore, this video also featured the opening song, Honey Lemon, by NACHERRY.

Some of the confirmed voice cast members are Yūichirō Umehara as Arata Shiunji, Chika Anzai as Banri Shiunji, Marika Kōno as Seiha Shiunji, Rie Takahashi as Ōka Shiunji, Hana Hishikawa as Minami Shiunji, Kana Ichinose as Kotono Shiunji, and Chiaki Kobayashi as Shion Shiunji. This series is going to be shown on AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS11, and Kansai TV, and other stations starting on April 9, 10, and 12.

Furthermore, Ryōki Kamitsubo is the director of the series, Noboru Kimura is writing The Shiunji Family Children anime scripts, and Miki Mutō is both the character designer and chief animation director.

The premise of the series

The plot of The Shiunji Family Children anime is rather controversial as it focuses on the titular family of five sisters and two brothers. They have money and status and are close with each other, but when the youngest sibling turns fifteen years old, their father reveals they are not related, putting into question the kind of relationship that they have.

This series is the most recent project of mangaka Reiji Miyajima, who made a name for himself with the manga series Rent-A-Girlfriend. While controversial in the West because of some creative decisions, Miyajima has been a considerable seller in Japan, evidenced by the success of the Rent-A-Girlfriend manga and anime and now the new The Shiunji Family Children anime.

