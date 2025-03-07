Netflix's Moonrise anime announces April 2025 release date and more

On March 7, 2025, Netflix, one of the largest anime streaming platforms, announced that the Moonrise anime will be released on April 10, 2025. The streaming service also revealed the main voice cast, additional staff members, and several shots from the anime. Wit Studio will be animating the series.

Moonrise is an anime-original series. However, Tow Ubukata is credited as the original creator of the series' source which was a prologue novel released in December 2018. The anime's story will extend beyond the prologue novel, as Ubukata is the series' scriptwriter.

Moonrise anime set to be released on April 10, 2025

As revealed through Netflix's official X account, the Moonrise anime ONA series is set to premiere on April 10, 2025 (Spring 2025 Anime Season). The anime also shared several screenshots featuring a male and female character within an intergalactic setting that looked like the moon's surface.

The Moonrise anime also announced its main voice cast. Jacob Shadow will be voiced by Chiaki Kobayashi, who is known for voicing characters such as Mash Burnedead (Mashle: Muscle and Magic), Gabimaru (Hell's Paradise), Langa (Sk8-The Infinity), and Louis James Moriarity (Moriarity the Patriot).

Phil Ash will be voiced by Yuuto Uemura, recognized for voicing characters like Johan Liebert (Monster), Shinki (Boruto: Naruto Next Generations), Tamaki (My Hero Academia), and Kiriya Nouzen (Eighty-Six). AiNA THE END, a Japanese singer and actress, will perform the Moonrise anime's theme song, Daijoubu.

Among the newly announced staff members are Megumi Tomita (animation director of Mob Psycho 100), serving as the sub-character designer; Takuma Ebisu (key animator of Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood) as the mecha designer; Satoshi Hashimoto (color designer of Perfect Blue) as the color designer, and Ryouma Kawamura (producer of One Piece) as the animation producer.

Moonrise anime synopsis

The anime is a sci-fi series set in the future, where humanity lives comfortably under a 'relaxed government' ruled with the help of the advanced Artificial Intelligence named Sapientia. To manage criminals and societal outcasts, the Moon is available for use.

Furthermore, because its population consists mainly of criminals, the Moon is entrenched in poverty, which causes the conflict between these two planets. The anime tells the story of Jack, an Earthling who travels with some companions to the Moon, seeking revenge against the Moon's inhabitants for murdering the main character's family.

