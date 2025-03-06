Gorilla no Kami anime reveals April 2025 release date and more

On March 6, 2025, Kadokawa, a Japanese production company, unveiled the main promotional video of Gorilla no Kami anime and confirmed the series' April 6, 2025, release date. The video also unveiled the music artist for the anime's theme songs and some new supporting cast members.

Gorilla no Kami anime is based on a manga series written by Shirohi and illustrated by Mika Kamisu. The series started as a web manga and has currently serialized 6 volumes in publication (only in Japanese). The manga's anime adaptation was announced in September 2024.

Gorilla no Kami anime to start its broadcast from April 6, 2025

The promotional video for the Gorilla no Kami anime commenced with a focus on the female protagonist where the Gorilla God blessed her. It then introduced the new cast members and revealed their voice actors. The last part of the video unveiled some footage from the anime where the female protagonist playfully tried to control her Gorilla powers.

The video ended with the unveiling of the anime's release date on April 6, 2025 (Spring 2025 Anime Season) and staff members that have already been announced. Moreover, the volumes of the Gorilla no Kami anime's source (manga) were also previewed.

The Gorilla no Kami anime's main promotional video also previewed the series' theme songs. The opening song is titled Illuminate, performed by Shuugo Nakamura, and the ending song is Serendipity, performed by Megumi Ogata (the voice behind Jujutsu Kaisen's Yuta Okkotsu and Neon Genesis Evangelion's Shinji Akari).

The newly announced voice casting includes Arshent Adler voiced by Shuugo Nakamura (Gagamaru from Blue Lock), Shin Kuvare by Shuichi Toki (Kazutora from Tokyo Revengers), Victor Volk by Hinata Tadokoro (Tomato Devil from Chainsaw Man), and Leohart by Yuuichirou Umehara (Goblin Slayer from Goblin Slayer).

The anime's main casting includes Sophia Leeler voiced by Kanna Nakamura (Urushi from When Will Ayumu Make His Move?) and Louis Scarrel by Takeo Ootsuka (Jinshi from The Apothecary Diaries and Aqua from Oshi no Ko).

Gorilla no Kami anime synopsis

Sophia Leeler as seen in the anime trailer (Image via Kachigarasu)

The anime is a romance-fantasy series taking place in a fictional world where individuals receive the blessing of animal gods as soon as they hit 16 years of age. Surprisingly, Sophia Leeler, the female protagonist, receives the blessing of the Gorilla God, despite the character's timid nature.

Moreover, she can hardly control her blessing which gives her monstrous strength. However, despite being an oddball, Sophia is adored by her peers and is on the radar of the Royal Knights who want to recruit her as an apprentice.

