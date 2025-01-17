10 anime with strong female protagonists everyone should watch

Among anime with strong female protagonists, there are characters that stand out with exceptional courage, intelligence, and emotional depth. These anime tell stories of incredible physical and emotional strength, ultimately leaving a lasting impression on viewers. In doing this, these characters have redefined heroism. Their stories resonate with viewers, for they highlight the value of perseverance intermingled with emotional strength.

Anime fans of all ages adore these one-of-a-kind visionaries. They not only add up as emotional strength but also brute strength. Whether in a war against an evil regime or guiding the fate of a world, these protagonists add their unique flavor to the idea of heroism.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and contains some spoilers from the series.

Sailor Moon, Fruits Basket, and 8 other anime with strong female protagonists

1) Usagi Tsukino (Sailor Moon)

Usagi Tsukino (Image via Toei Animation)

Usagi Tsukino, more popularly known as Sailor Moon, starts out as a regular, clumsy teenage girl. She subsequently transforms herself into the brave leader of the Sailor Scouts. With her title being the champion of love and justice, she opposes dark forces that threaten Earth while epitomizing compassion, teamwork, and growth.

It is Usagi's journey from a reluctant hero to a confident savior that inspires viewers, solidifying her place in anime with strong female protagonists.

2) Balsa (Moribito: Guardian of the Spirit)

Balsa (Image via Production I.G.)

Balsa is a wandering warrior who possesses incredible battle sense, due to natural instinct and experience. Balsa takes on an almost "motherly" role for Prince Chagum after the queen entrusts his life to her. With great care and wisdom, she dedicates herself to ensuring Chagum's safety from assassins.

Balsa's journey aims at making amends and saving lives to atone for the many past mistakes she has committed. Balsa stands as a concrete example of anime with strong female protagonists: resolute, brave in danger, and merciful.

3) Emma (The Promised Neverland)

Emma (Image via CloverWorks)

Emma's brilliance and bravery shines through in a struggle for freedom for her siblings. When she discovers the dark secrets of her orphanage, she devises some really daring plans for escape.

Emma is a ray of hope with her undying hope and resourcefulness against an overwhelmingly grim tale. Even against terrific odds, her determination to save all makes her inspiring and warming and very much in the spotlight in anime with strong female protagonists.

4) Ryuko Matoi (Kill la Kill)

Ryuko Matoi (Image via Studio Trigger)

Driven by an undying desire for the truth surrounding her father’s murder, Ryūko Matoi arrives at Honnōji Academy. Armed with a scissor blade and an autonomous uniform, she seeks out soundly oppressive forces and brings the truth out.

Her fiery disposition fused with her rebelliousness against corrupt regimes renders her a potent representation for rebellion and individuality. With her sheer brute strength and untamed spirit expressed, she is everything an anime girl power lead should be.

5) Akame (Akame ga Kill)

Akame (Image via White fox Studio)

Akame is the titular character of Akame ga Kill, a skilled assassin and member of the Night Raid. It is highlighted that Akame has that calm exterior, and deadly sword precision. Carrying the burden of being an imperial assassin in achieving justice for the corrupt empire, she is both loved and hated for her strength.

Akame's adventures highlight an excellent twist of sacrifice, morality, and an attempt to build a better tomorrow, earning her a spot among anime with strong female protagonists.

6) Motoko Kusanagi (Ghost in the Shell)

Motoko Kusanagi (Image via Production I.G) Satsuki Kiryuuin (Image via Trigger studio)

Section 9 leader, Major Motoko Kusanagi, is a cybernetically enhanced officer specializing in cybercrime. With her mind where intelligence, tactical skills, philosophical insights on identity, and humanoid values blend, she has remained one of the iconic figures in anime.

Motoko's blend of vulnerability and strength add depth to her character, making her both relatable and inspiring, a true icon of anime with strong female protagonists.

7) Misaka Mikoto (A Certain Scientific Railgun)

Misaka Mikoto (Image via J.C staff)

Misaka Mikoto, railgun from A Certain Scientific Railgun, is one of the strongest espers in Academy City. She masters the principles of electromagnetism and uses them to unleash destructive electric shocks and efficiently manipulate metallic objects.

Moreover, Misaka's strength lies not solely in her powers, her character is beautifully shaped by her determination to protect the weak and her courage to face the strongest of foes.

She remains most relatable with those features of justice on one hand and her being weak plead the other, hence, stands out in anime with strong female protagonists.

8) Erza Scarlet (Fairy Tail)

Erza Scarlet (Image via A-1 pictures and satelight)

Erza Scarlet, the central character in Fairy Tail, is known for her great physical strength and mastery of magic. She is an S-Class mage of the Fairy Tail Guild and the wielder of powerful Requip magic, permitting her to interchange armors and weapons during battle.

Her discipline, unwavering cordiality towards friends, and incredible combat skills put her in a formidable position as a leader.

Her strength is not in physical abilities alone, she inspires with her resilience and determination and stands out as one of the popular protagonists.

9) Akane Tsunemori (Psycho-Pass)

Akane Tsunemori (Image via Production I.G.)

Akane Tsunemori is a rookie inspector in a scandalously dystopian world of Psycho-Pass, where the justice system is governed by the Sibyl system. From a naive rookie, she grows into a determined leader with solid morals.

She chooses to imbibe ethical dilemmas with cleverness and compassion, challenging the system as she struggles to keep justice real.

Her journey is a powerful exploration of integrity and resilience within a morally ambiguous world that puts her into the league of anime with strong female protagonists.

10) Yona (Yona of the Dawn)

Yona (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Originally introduced as a naive princess, Yona gradually evolves into a fierce character after betrayal strikes her kingdom. On the run from threats she cannot escape from, she finds herself on a quest to reclaim her throne and protect her nation.

Her growth from a naive girl to a strong and determined leader embodies the spirit of resilience and empowerment. The story is one of atonement, courage, and enduring hope, a perfect model of anime with strong female protagonists.

Final thoughts

The powerful female protagonists in anime encourage people by breaking stereotypes and highlighting different shades of strength. From warriors and leaders to visionaries and dreamers, these characters show that heroism has no bounds.

These phenomenal women embody all that strength and resilience entail, leaving a lasting impression as unforgettable anime protagonists.

