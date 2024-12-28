7 laid-back Isekai anime of all time

Laid-back isekai anime are always a treat as they combine the wholesome slice-of-life genre with the engaging isekai theme. Moreover, laid-back Isekai anime series are not really present in abundance due to their unique plotlines and difficulty executing each character.

There are some present, but only a few among these could be considered the best of the best. Fortunately, for the fans, we have done the heavy lifting and screened every laid-back isekai anime present to this day and these selected masterpieces will be listed in this article.

Be it a laid-back isekai anime that perfectly combines these two genres or one that might have the slice-of-life genre as dominant (as that is always a plus), this article will compile seven of the best laid-back Isekai anime of all time that fans should definitely watch.

Disclaimer: Any opinions expressed in this article solely belong to the author.

Parallel World Pharmacy, Slime Diaries, and 5 other laid-back isekai anime series which are the best of the best

1) Parallel World Pharmacy (Isekai Yakkyoku)

The main protagonist group as seen in the anime (Image via Diomedia)

This laid-back isekai anime series tells the tale of Kanji Yakutani, a Japanese medical practitioner, who is reincarnated into another world as a little boy named Farma. In this fantasy world, medical knowledge is ancient and even the most common diseases haven’t been diagnosed. So, as a former medical practitioner, Farma aims to cure the new world of every disease he knows about.

The slice-of-life element in this anime is related to patient healing, which always creates a heartwarming feeling. Moreover, the isekai element is also as dominant, making this series a perfect laid-back isekai anime series that every fan should watch.

2) Farming Life in Another World (Isekai Nonbiri Nouka)

Hiraku Machio as seen in the anime (Image via Zero-G)

The slice-of-life dominant anime series that is a kind of its own, Farming Life In Another World is one of the best laid-back isekai anime series. Other than the slice-of-life, the anime also has hints of the drama genre, which facilitates the other genres and creates a perfect symphony for the person watching it.

The anime is centered around Hiraku Machio, a terminally ill person, who is to be reincarnated into a fantasy world. Before getting reincarnated, he is offered a blessing, and, strangely enough, the protagonist asks for the Almighty Farming Tool, a tool that can grow anything anywhere.

So, after entering the new world, Machio fulfills his dream of becoming a farmer by gathering people willing to enjoy a slow life with him.

3) Campfire Cooking in Another World with my Absurd Skill (Tondemo Skill de Isekai Hourou Meshi)

Mukouda as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

The anime that combines slice-of-life and gourmet genres in perfect proportions, Campfire Cooking in Another World With My Absurd Skill is a series animated by animation studio MAPPA. While the series was already confirmed to have an aesthetic animation, the fans were surprised with the final product which has a decent touch of slice-of-life combined with the overall isekai setting.

The anime follows the story of a Japanese salaryman Mukouda, the male protagonist, who is reincarnated into a fantasy world alongside three other people. Out of these four, only Mukouda awakens a useless skill that helps him order groceries from an online shop.

As he is useless in battle, he is pardoned, and Mukouda starts his slow life making different kinds of cuisines using his online supermarket.

4) I've been killing slimes for 300 Years and Maxed out my level (Slime Taoshite 300-nen, Shiranai Uchi ni Level Max ni Nattemashita)

Azusa as seen in the anime (Image via Revoroot)

Following the story of an office worker who is reincarnated as a witch, I’ve Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level tells the tale of Azusa as she kills an excessive amount of slimes. This makes her reach a level comparable to the demon lord and creates chaos in her life, even though she wants to have a slow life.

While the series is dominant in the ‘slice-of-life’ part, it also combines the ‘cute girls doing cute things’ theme which adds to the overall wholesome aspect of the anime. Moreover, the combined isekai narrative makes this series one of the best and a must-watch.

5) Drug Store in Another World: The Slow Life of a Cheat Pharmacist (Cheat Kusushi no Slow Life: Isekai ni Tsukurou Drugstore)

Reijji as seen in the anime (Image via EMT Squared)

One of the most underrated laid-back isekai anime series ignored due to its simple narrative, Drug Store in Another World combines slice-of-life with comedy such that the latter genre isn’t dominant (which is the usual with most anime). What makes the series special is its amazing character designs and heartwarming scenes.

The laid-back isekai anime follows the story of Reiji, a former salaryman who wakes up in a fantasy world with an extraordinary knowledge of medicine. Using his unique skill, the protagonist opens a medical store with a dog girl and a ghost, helping people in need.

6) By the Grace of the Gods (Kami-tachi ni Hirowareta Otoko)

Ryou as seen in the anime (Image via Maho Films)

The anime series follows the tale of Ryoma Takebayashi, a lonely man who dies in his sleep. Fortunately, he is reincarnated into another world, and some Gods develop an interest in him. Ryoma, given another chance in life, utilizes it to live a happy life doing what he always wanted.

The series is one of the best laid-back isekai anime that might be dominant in the ‘drama’ genre instead of the ‘slice-of-life' genre. While this doesn’t change the series' overall narrative (as watching a person’s redemption in life is always heartwarming), it might make some fans teary-eyed.

7) The Slime Diaries (Tensura Nikki: Tensei shitara Slime Datta Ken)

Rimuru Tempest as seen in the anime (Image via 8bit)

Based on a spin-off manga of the popular action-adventure anime That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, the series is a laid-back isekai anime series that has nothing to do with the source’s politics-centered narrative. Animated by the same studio as its source’s anime adaptation, studio 8bit, the series is a must-watch for fans who love ‘isekai’ and ‘slice-of-life.’

Even though the source also has a good amount of ‘slice-of-life’ in it, Slime Dairies is solely focused on Rimuru Tempest and his allies enjoying their day-to-day life planting vegetables and helping each other in daily chores.

Final thoughts

Sadly, the laid-back isekai anime series is a pretty niche in the anime industry, due to which they hardly ever receive a sequel adaptation. From this list, only three series have received a sequel adaptation. So, these anime series should be cherished as much as possible given how they only arrive for a single season.

