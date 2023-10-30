Campfire Cooking in Another World season 2 announced to be in production

Fans of the anime series, Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill! have reason to be excited as an official announcement recently confirmed that the show will be returning for the highly anticipated second season.

Ever since the season's success and positive reception, fans have been eagerly awaiting news of a continuation. With their wishes answered, the announcement of a new installment has created quite a buzz among anime enthusiasts who are absolutely thrilled at the opportunity to dive into the enchanting world of campfire cooking and adventure once again.

Campfire Cooking in Another World Team announces 2nd season

The production for the second season of Campfire Cooking in Another World is now underway. While specific details about what is in store for this season remain scarce at the moment, just the announcement itself has sparked excitement among fans. The fact that the show is being renewed speaks volumes about its popularity and is a testament to how well it was received during its run.

The first season of Campfire Cooking in Another World was brought to life by Kiyoshi Matsuda, who served as the director. Michiko Yokote crafted the script for the series, whereas Sara Sakoe and Nao Otsu took on roles as animation directors and character designers, bringing their exceptional skills to breathe life into each frame.

The music was skillfully composed by Masato Koda, Kana Utatane, and the Kuricorder Quartet. With their combined expertise and creative vision, this team delivered a captivating and enjoyable anime experience.

It is anticipated that the same team will continue their involvement in the production of the second season. Their familiarity with the source material and the established style of the show will ensure a smooth transition between seasons. Fans can thus expect to see the same level of excellence and attention to detail that made the first season so beloved.

Plot overview of Campfire Cooking in Another World With My Absurd Skill

Campfire Cooking in Another World (Image via MAPPA)

The story of Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill revolves around Mukouda Tsuyoshi, a person who finds himself transported to a world filled with swordplay and magic.

Summoned by mistake to a kingdom, Mukouda soon realizes that he is not one of the chosen heroes and that his abilities pale in comparison to theirs. Determined to create his path, Mukouda relies on his skill, known as the Online Supermarket, which enables him to bring modern goods into this fantasy realm.

A snapshot from the anime series (Image via MAPPA)

As Mukouda introduces cuisine to this world, he discovers that his food has unexpected effects on those who taste it. This leads to an increasing number of returning customers and opens up opportunities for him in this extraordinary setting. With a blend of humor, adventure and mouthwatering dishes, this anime series offers an entertaining approach, within the isekai genre.

Final thoughts

Fans of Campfire Cooking in Another World were thrilled by the announcement of season 2. With production already underway and the talented team from the first season hopefully returning, viewers can look forward to another exciting and mouthwatering adventure.

As Mukouda Tsuyoshi's story and his incredible cooking skills continue to unfold, fans can expect delicious dishes, comedic moments, and thrilling encounters in this fascinating world of campfire cooking.

