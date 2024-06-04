Yona of the Dawn manga announces the beginning of its final arc

Tuesday, June 4, 2024 saw the Yona of the Dawn manga be officially confirmed as in its final arc via an X (formerly Twitter) post from the manga’s creator, author, and illustrator. The mangaka referenced the news of the final arc alongside the confirmation of the manga’s winning an award in the Long Seller Comics Division for the Rakuten Kobo e-Book Award 2024.

Author and illustrator Mizuho Kusanagi’s The Yona of the Dawn manga originally began serialization in Hakusensha’s Hana to Yume shojo manga magazine in August 2009. The manga is still serialized regularly today, with 252 of the series’ 258 currently released chapters having been compiled into 43 volumes as of this article’s writing. A 44th is set to be released in Japanese in June 2024, while the 43rd will be released in English in September 2024.

Beyond her Yona of the Dawn manga series, Kusanagi is also known as the creative mind behind Yoiko no Kokoroe, Mugen Spiral, Game x Rush, NG Life, and more. Her Yona series was adapted into a television anime series which ran for 24 episodes starting in 2014. This was followed by three original anime DVDs in 2015 and 2016, with Funimation releasing the anime on home video in English.

The series was also adapted into several stage plays, with the first running in March 2016, the second in Tokyo in November 2019, and the third also in Tokyo one year later in November 2018. A fourth stage play, this time specified to be a musical, is set to run in Tokyo during July 2024. Viz Media licenses the Yona of the Dawn manga for release in English, and describes its first volume as follows:

“A red-haired princess loses her family and her kingdom… Now she must rise and fight for her throne!

Princess Yona lives an ideal life as the only princess of her kingdom. Doted on by her father, the king, and protected by her faithful guard Hak, she cherishes the time spent with the man she loves, Su-won. But everything changes on her 16th birthday when tragedy strikes her family!

Yona reels from the shock of witnessing a loved one's murder and having to fight for her life. With Hak's help, she flees the palace and struggles to survive while evading her enemy's forces. But where will this displaced princess go when all the paths before her are uncertain?”

It is uncertain as of this article’s writing whether or not the anime will be returning following the manga’s conclusion. Likewise, those fans who started on the anime and want to see the series’ conclusion anytime soon are best served transitioning to the original manga.

