Studio Pierrot's president's latest comments hint at Boruto and Black Clover's return as seasonal anime

Boruto and Black Clover are both shonen titles whose anime adaptations are on a long-term hiatus. The return dates for both of these shows haven’t been announced. Both fanbases were quite upset since the latter ended its run right when the series entered the Spade Kingdom Raid arc.

However, the internet has been buzzing ever since a new interview featuring the president of Studio Pierrot, Mr. Michiyuki Honma, made its rounds on the internet. In this interview, conducted quite recently, the studio’s president gave some interesting insights on the production processes and upcoming changes.

These comments could be looked at as a hint, which suggests the possibility of Boruto and Black Clover returning as seasonal anime titles.

Why do fans think Boruto and Black Clover could return as seasonal anime shows?

The protagonist of Masashi Kishimoto's sequel series (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The president of Studio Pierrot openly praised Demon Slayer, acknowledging its transformative impact on the anime industry. He highlighted the significant influence of Ufotable's efforts, highlighting the series' animation quality and its broad appeal across demographics. He said:

"I think Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba was a major turning point for the animation industry. A high quality work with an ample budget and a solid time commitment was broadcast and became a huge hit, and was watched by people of all ages. I really felt that we had to change the way things were made before and after ‘Demon Slayer’ was released."

However, it was the statement following this that Boruto and Black Clover fans picked on and expressed their excitement. Here, Mr. Honma gave his input on a format that his studio wasn’t particularly used to in the past. Studio Pierrot was tasked with the production of series like Naruto and Bleach in the past.

However, the Bleach series made its return in a seasonal format, and the result was incredible. Not only was the reception great, but the animation quality also reached new heights. He said:

"I think it is definitely wonderful to produce one work for a long period of time, as Studio Pierrot has done in the past. At the same time, it entails great risks in terms of large budgets and time running costs. But I wonder if the same traditional way of making a film can compete with such a new way of making a film."

He continued:

"We will probably lose our brand. I don’t want to lose. I want to be No. 1, and so does Pierrot. With this in mind, the entire company was committed to creating a new kind of animation when we created BLEACH: The Thousand Year Blood War Arc."

Comment byu/Oatmeel97 from discussion inBlackClover Expand Post

Mr. Michiyuki’s statements ended on an exciting note, especially for fans of Bleach and Boruto. He affirmed that the company is undergoing massive changes. The studio will be exploring new formats and art styles tailored to their upcoming anime projects.

With these statements in mind, there is a very good chance that both Boruto and the Black Clover series might come in the seasonal anime format. He concluded the interview by saying this:

"I want people to pay attention to 'Karasu wa Aruji wo Erabanai,' which has been on air since April, because it’s a work created in a new style, and there are many series that are currently on hiatus, but I want people to pay attention to the new way of creating anime. Please look forward to the future of Pierrot, which is taking on the challenge of creating new animations."

Comment byu/Oatmeel97 from discussion inBlackClover Expand Post

The Boruto and Black Clover series will certainly benefit a lot if the animation studio releases them in seasonal anime format. This would allow the animators to work in short bursts and create top-tier work.

Furthermore, the need for filler episodes will no longer be the case, which is something Masashi Kishimoto’s series suffered from rather extensively. It will be interesting to see whether or not the aforementioned anime titles will return in a seasonal format.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.

