  • home icon
  • Anime
  • Attack on Titan Musical gets a live New York showtime

Attack on Titan Musical gets a live New York showtime

By Gokul Chettiyar
Modified May 30, 2024 10:45 GMT
Attack on Titan Musical gets a live New York showtime
Attack on Titan: The Musical visual (Image via Kodansha)

On Wednesday, May 29, 2024, the official website of Attack on Titan Musical revealed that the live musical was set to have its first international show in New York City. The Attack on Titan Musical is set to take place from October 11-13, 2024, in the New York City Center.

The series was earlier set to have a stage play performance in 2017 but that got canceled when one actor passed away due to an on-stage performance. Years later in January 2023, the live musical debuted in Japan at the Orix Theater in Osaka and the Seinenkan Hall in Tokyo.

Attack on Titan Musical announces October 2024 premiere in the US

youtube-cover
also-read-trending Trending

On Wednesday, May 29, 2024, the official website of Attack on Titan Musical announced that the new live 2.5D musical was set to be performed at New York City Center from October 11-13, 2024.

The musical will be directed by breakdance world champion Go Ueki. He was previously part of HYPNOSISMIC -Division Rap Battle- Rule the Stage. He will be joined by Masafumi Hata, who will be working on the script. Additionally, Hip-hop artist KEN THE 390 will be the music director, while Kaori Miura will provide the lyrics.

Eren, Armin, and Mikasa as seen in the musical (Image via Kodansha)
Eren, Armin, and Mikasa as seen in the musical (Image via Kodansha)

The musical had already premiered in Osaka and Tokyo in January 2023, following which it is set to have its first international performance in New York City, United States. Fortunately, the musical will be performed in Japanese with English subtitles, allowing international fans to grasp its essence better.

The presale for the tickets has already gone live for Crunchyroll, Kodansha, and Kinokuniya members. Fans can find more information about ticket sales on the official X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram accounts of Crunchyroll and Attack on Titan.

Carla Yeager&#039;s death scene (Image via Kodansha)
Carla Yeager's death scene (Image via Kodansha)

As for the general public, they will have to wait until 9 am EST on Monday, June 3, 2024, to purchase the same. These tickets will be available to purchase on the official website of New York City Center.

The cast for the Attack on Titan Musical is as follows:

  • Kurumu Okamiya as Eren Yeager
  • Sara Takatsuki as Mikasa Ackerman
  • Eito Konishi as Armin Arlert
  • Shota Matsuda as Jean Kirstein
  • Yasue Kazuaki as Marco Bodt
  • Yūri Takahashi as Connie Springer
  • Sena as Sasha Braus
  • Mitsu Murata as Hannes
  • Takeshi Hayashino as Keith Shadis
  • Masanori Tomita as Dimo Reeves
  • Mimi Maihane as Carla Yeager
  • Mitsuru Karahashi as Grisha Yeager
  • Riona Tatemichi as Hange Zoe
  • Ryo Matsuda as Levi Ackerman
  • Takurō Ōno as Erwin Smith

Fans should note that the cast members for Jean Kirstein and Connie Springer have changed since the last show in Japan. The characters were previously played by Yū Fukuzawa and Tomoya Nakanishi, respectively.

Alongside them, several other actors will be performing as Blade Attackers for the musical.

Related Links

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी