Attack on Titan Musical gets a live New York showtime

On Wednesday, May 29, 2024, the official website of Attack on Titan Musical revealed that the live musical was set to have its first international show in New York City. The Attack on Titan Musical is set to take place from October 11-13, 2024, in the New York City Center.

The series was earlier set to have a stage play performance in 2017 but that got canceled when one actor passed away due to an on-stage performance. Years later in January 2023, the live musical debuted in Japan at the Orix Theater in Osaka and the Seinenkan Hall in Tokyo.

Attack on Titan Musical announces October 2024 premiere in the US

On Wednesday, May 29, 2024, the official website of Attack on Titan Musical announced that the new live 2.5D musical was set to be performed at New York City Center from October 11-13, 2024.

The musical will be directed by breakdance world champion Go Ueki. He was previously part of HYPNOSISMIC -Division Rap Battle- Rule the Stage. He will be joined by Masafumi Hata, who will be working on the script. Additionally, Hip-hop artist KEN THE 390 will be the music director, while Kaori Miura will provide the lyrics.

Eren, Armin, and Mikasa as seen in the musical (Image via Kodansha)

The musical had already premiered in Osaka and Tokyo in January 2023, following which it is set to have its first international performance in New York City, United States. Fortunately, the musical will be performed in Japanese with English subtitles, allowing international fans to grasp its essence better.

The presale for the tickets has already gone live for Crunchyroll, Kodansha, and Kinokuniya members. Fans can find more information about ticket sales on the official X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram accounts of Crunchyroll and Attack on Titan.

Carla Yeager's death scene (Image via Kodansha)

As for the general public, they will have to wait until 9 am EST on Monday, June 3, 2024, to purchase the same. These tickets will be available to purchase on the official website of New York City Center.

The cast for the Attack on Titan Musical is as follows:

Kurumu Okamiya as Eren Yeager

Sara Takatsuki as Mikasa Ackerman

Eito Konishi as Armin Arlert

Shota Matsuda as Jean Kirstein

Yasue Kazuaki as Marco Bodt

Yūri Takahashi as Connie Springer

Sena as Sasha Braus

Mitsu Murata as Hannes

Takeshi Hayashino as Keith Shadis

Masanori Tomita as Dimo Reeves

Mimi Maihane as Carla Yeager

Mitsuru Karahashi as Grisha Yeager

Riona Tatemichi as Hange Zoe

Ryo Matsuda as Levi Ackerman

Takurō Ōno as Erwin Smith

Fans should note that the cast members for Jean Kirstein and Connie Springer have changed since the last show in Japan. The characters were previously played by Yū Fukuzawa and Tomoya Nakanishi, respectively.

Alongside them, several other actors will be performing as Blade Attackers for the musical.

