Fanmade Attack on Titan game is everything fans wanted after the finale

While an Attack on Titan game exists, it was released years ago in 2016. Thus, fans have been looking forward to possible new games or updates from the developers. Unfortunately, no official Attack on Titan game is in the works. However, one game developer fan decided to take it upon himself to create his own Attack on Titan game.

Following the end of Attack on Titan, fans were distraught as they did not have more content from the series. They previously complained when the final season was separated into several parts and stretched over time; however, now that it is finally done, they miss it. Hence, the newly released fanmade game should be able to help fans relive the Attack on Titan universe for free.

Mecha Attack game programmer creates his own Attack on Titan game

On Monday, November 27, Mecha Attack game programmer @SwammyXO posted a tweet on X (formerly Twitter) announcing the release of his fanmade Attack on Titan game. Luckily for fans, the game is free to play.

In addition, the programmer released a short YouTube video explaining the details surrounding the game. He revealed that he had previously created a game based on the franchise. However, the game had several issues that fans noticed. Hence, @SwammyXO decided to remake the game entirely using only a few free-to-use assets.

Screenshot of the Attack on Titan game (Image via YouTube/@Swammy)

He focused on the things that people disliked about the game, i.e., the ODM gear, graphics, and the Titans. In addition, fans wanted to play with different characters and not just the series protagonist, Eren Yeager.

Focusing on these things, the programmer has made the game with better graphics, with much better ODM gear animations and Titans. He also added several other characters to the game, such as Marin Kitagawa from My Dress-Up Darling, Yor Forger from Spy x Family, and Lucy from Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.

Screenshot of the Attack on Titan game (Image via YouTube/@Swammy)

He also promised that more characters would be added later as part of updates. Speaking of updates, the game is set to have several updates focused on any bugs and issues users find while playing the game.

That said, the biggest difference the new game has in comparison to the old one is the inclusion of an online multiplayer mode. The programmer created a method through which a player could host a server through Epic Games, allowing other players to join.

Screenshot of the Attack on Titan game (Image via YouTube/@Swammy)

Unfortunately, there were bound to be bugs and glitches while playing the online multiplayer mode. Hence, it will need some updates and patches to fix. Therefore, fans will need to wait until the programmer releases the next update to get the issues fixed.

The good thing is that the programmer guarantees users a smooth experience when playing offline. He claimed to have tested the same thoroughly to ensure the game wasn't as buggy as his previous release. The new update might take some time as the programmer works full-time under BLACKBOX to develop the Mecha Attack game.

