Attack on Titan ultimate VR experience with Meta Quest 3 has the fandom go Shinzou wo Sasageyo!

There is exciting news for Attack on Titan fans, as UNIVRS Inc has unveiled a concept trailer for their upcoming virtual reality game, Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable. This highly anticipated game will allow players to step into the shoes of a Survey Corps member and experience the thrill of fighting against the deadly Titans.

With a scheduled release window of winter 2023, fans won't have to wait much longer to experience the adrenaline-pumping action of Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable. Prepare to shout "Shinzou wo Sasageyo!" as you embark on an unforgettable journey to defend humanity.

Experience Attack on Titan like never before with UNIVRS Inc.'s VR: Unbreakable

As the AOT anime draws to a close, fans can find solace in the upcoming release of Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable. Developed by UNIVRS Inc., the creators of the popular VR game Little Witch Academia VR Broom Racing, this game aims to deliver an unparalleled virtual reality experience that will transport players into the heart-pounding world of AOT.

The concept trailer showcases the ability to play as a member of the Survey Corps, equipped with the iconic mobility gear. Players can zip through the air, effortlessly maneuvering around the massive Titans. The attention to detail is impressive, with the trailer capturing the intense action and the desperate struggle for survival that defines the anime.

While the concept trailer offers a glimpse into the game's potential, it is important to remember that it represents a work in progress. The final gameplay may differ from what is shown, as concept trailers often focus on showcasing the most exciting aspects. Nonetheless, fans can remain hopeful and look forward to experiencing the full extent of Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable.

Features of the Game

One of the standout features promised by UNIVRS Inc. is an exhilarating flight experience enhanced by their anti-motion sickness technology. This innovation ensures that players can fully immerse themselves in the game without the discomfort that sometimes accompanies virtual reality experiences.

It's a welcome addition that will allow fans to engage in intense aerial battles against the Titans, replicating the heart-stopping moments from the anime.

In addition to the single-player experience, Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable offers a multiplayer mode. Players can team up with a fellow member of the scout regiment and tackle the Titans together in thrilling two-player co-op gameplay. Alternatively, players can take on the challenge alone, proving their mettle and fighting for humanity.

With a wider range of weapons at their disposal, players must devise and execute the best plan to effectively eliminate the titan population in the city. This adds an element of tactical depth to the gameplay, allowing players to approach each encounter with careful consideration and planning.

As the release window approaches, fans eagerly anticipate the winter of 2023, when they can wear their mobility gear and join the fight for humanity.

