Attack on Titan fan names their new-born child Eren Yeager

Attack on Titan anime showcased its grand ending with the release of its finale in November 2023. While the series certainly made a global impact, one couple decided to express their love for it by naming their newborn child after the protagonist Eren Yeager.

Attack on Titan, written and illustrated by Hajime Isayama, is a Japanese manga series serialized in Kodansha's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine from September 2009 to April 2021. The manga received an anime adaptation by Wit Studio for its first three seasons, followed by MAPPA for its final season.

Attack on Titan fandom reacts to the birth of Eren Yeager

According to an Instagram page @animenewsexpress, an Attack on Titan fan couple named their baby "Eren Yeager." The post also revealed the baby's birth certificate, which revealed that the baby's first name was "Eren," while his middle name was "Yeager." The baby's parents retained their last name for their child as his full name turned out to be "Eren Yeager Bonilla."

The post also revealed the baby's birthday, and the filing date, both of which were in November 2023. This suggested that the decision to name the baby after an Attack on Titan character was likely made after the anime's final episode aired. In addition, the birth certificate also denoted that the baby was born in New York City, highlighting the fervent enthusiasm of Attack on Titan fans in the United States.

How Attack on Titan fans reacted to the baby's name

Screenshot of fans reacting to the baby's name (Image via Sportskeeda/X)

Fans felt that the name was quite questionable, especially after witnessing what the character had done by the end of the series. Using the rumbling, Eren had wiped out nearly 80% of the world's population. Hence, naming the baby after a genocidal maniac did not seem right to the fans.

Moreover, fans were also concerned about the baby if he would try to adhere to his name's inspiration. Given that Eren had killed his mother and used the rumbling, the name did not seem right to them.

Screenshot of fans reacting to the baby's name (Image via Sportskeeda/X)

Some fans were astonished that the couple chose to give the child Eren's full name, not just his first name. As expressed by fans, Eren was quite a common name in some countries. However, naming the baby the character's full name seemed too questionable to them.

Meanwhile, other fans started commenting on what Attack on Titan character names they planned to give their children in the future. While one fan expressed that she would name her first daughter "Mikasa," many other fans planned to call their children "Levi."

Levi Ackerman as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Lastly, upon seeing the post, many fans shared stories about how people they knew named their children after some anime character. One fan shared how she knew someone who called their child "Jiraiya" based on the character from Naruto.

Meanwhile, another fan shared how their ex-girlfriend had a sister who happened to get married to a man with the "Ackerman" surname. The couple, both of whom hadn't ever seen or heard about Attack on Titan, happened to name their child "Levi." Hearing this also left other fans surprised.

