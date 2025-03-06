David Production's original anime Onmyo Kaiten Re:Verse announced for July 2025

On Thursday, March 6, 2025, anime studio David Production unveiled that their new original anime Onmyo Kaiten Re:Verse will be released in July 2025. This announcement was made with the anime's key visual, first promotional video, cast, and staff information.

Anime Studio David Production, most popularly known for producing JoJo's Bizarre Adventure and Fire Force, has been working on Onmyo Kaiten Re:Verse anime. Fujiko Sakuno and Kyujo Matsumoto have been penning a manga for the story since February 6 in Kodansha's Morning Two magazine.

Onmyo Kaiten Re:Verse unveils key visual and first promotional video

The key visual features the protagonist, Takeru Narehira, trying to grab the hand of the heroine, Tsukimiya, as she falls. In addition, Abe no Seimei can be seen gazing at the two from a distance.

Meanwhile, the first promotional video gives fans a better idea of anime. The story follows Takeru Narehira, a hot-blooded boy who seemingly falls off a cliff while saving a creature from getting flattened on the road.

Following his fall, he wakes up in an alternate version of Heian-kyo named Denji Heian-kyo. There, he meets up with Tsukimiya, a girl he has seen countless times before in his dreams. Takeru promised Tsukimiya he would protect her and trained with Abe no Seimei to save her using mystical onmyojutsu techniques.

Tsukimiya as seen in Onmyo Kaiten Re:Verse anime (Image via David Production)

The promotional video also unveiled the three main cast members for the anime. Taihi Kimura voices Takeru Narehira. He previously voiced Segawa in Skip to Loafer and Rengo Nishino in Flower and Asura.

Joining him is Maaya Uchida as Tsukimiya. She previously voiced Melty Q Melromarc in The Rising of the Shield Hero, Tenka Izumo in Chained Soldier, and Angel Devil in Chainsaw Man.

Lastly, Ryohei Kimura is set to voice Abe no Seimei. The voice actor previously voiced Kouhei Imamura in Grand Blue, Kotaro Bokuto in Haikyuu!!, and Choubei Aza in Hell's Paradise.

Director Hideya Takahashi will be helming the series at David Production. He is credited with the original story concept alongside light novel author Akuto Sato. Hayashi Mori is in charge of the series scripts, while Kazuaki Morita will design the characters. Katsuie Shibata is credited for worldbuilding and research, Kitsuneiro is responsible for the concept art, and Masahiro Tokuda is composing the music.

