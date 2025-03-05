New digital manga platform Manga Mirai announced for the US

On Tuesday, March 4, 2025, 33 USA Inc. informed Sportskeeda Anime about MANGA MIRAI's launch via email correspondence. MANGA MIRAI is a new digital manga platform developed by NTT DOCOMO, INC. in partnership with MyAnimeList Co., Ltd., Akatsuki Group, and MEDIA DO Co., Ltd.

Ad

MANGA MIRAI's launch will see English-speaking anime and comic fans gain access to titles from publishers such as Kodansha USA Publishing, LLC, and SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD. Additionally, the platform will allow fans to access stories that have yet to be translated.

NTT DOCOMO announces the US release of MANGA MIRAI

Haruka Sakura as seen in the Wind Breaker anime (Image via CloverWorks)

On Tuesday, March 4, 2025, NTT DOCOMO, INC. announced the launch of their new digital manga platform MANGA MIRAI, developed in partnership with MyAnimeList Co., Ltd., Akatsuki Group, and MEDIA DO Co., Ltd.

Ad

Trending

MANGA MIRAI offers a vast library for English-speaking anime and comic fans, including titles from publishers such as Kodansha USA Publishing, LLC, and SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD. This is set to include over 11,000 volumes across more than 680 titles, including popular manga such as Wind Breaker, The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World, and Blue Lock.

Kenichi Hamada as seen in The Daily Life of a Middle-Aged Online Shopper in Another World (Image via East Fish Studio)

Additionally, the new digital platform will feature original manga and English editions of previously untranslated manga, released across generations, allowing fans to discover captivating manga titles.

Ad

"The Japanese word 'MIRAI' means 'future'" - Saori Miyahara

As per Saori Miyahara, General Manager of NTT DOCOMO's Content Service Department, the "MIRAI" in MANGA MIRAI means "future." The name reflects their mission to deliver the celebrated manga culture of Japan to the entire world and establish its future. They wish to support creators with the platform by offering readers official translations provided by publishers.

Yoichi Isagi as seen in the Blue Lock anime (Image via 8bit)

In addition, NTT DOCOMO, INC. also revealed that they are set to integrate the systems of MANGA MIRAI into MyAnimeList. This would enable fans to access manga seamlessly and preview them before purchasing.

Ad

"We believe this initiative will enrich the user experience and open new opportunities for authors to connect with readers worldwide." - Atsushi Mizoguchi

As revealed by Atsushi Mizoguchi, CEO of MyAnimeList, the company is excited to be part of MANGA MIRAI. They believe this initiative will enrich the user experience and open new opportunities for authors to connect with readers worldwide. Hence, they are committed to spreading the joy of manga overseas and wish for fans to look forward to their exciting developments ahead.

Ad

NTT DOCOMO collaborates with MyAnimeList (Image via MyAnimeList)

NTT DOCOMO, INC. is also collaborating with Akatsuki and MEDIA DO. Akatsuki, a Japanese entertainment company known for developing and operating mobile games, will be responsible for system development, maintenance, service operations, and marketing. Meanwhile, MEDIA DO, one of the world’s largest eBook distributors, will be responsible for acquiring new manga for the platform.

Ad

The new digital manga platform also revealed their plan to launch a discount campaign, offering fans special pricing for select titles. In addition, they were set to work with a range of publishers, including Yen Press, LLC., to grow their catalog further. More details about the platform will be announced later.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback