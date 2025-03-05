  • home icon
  • Anime
  • Wind Breaker season 2 confirms April 2025 release date and more with new PV

Wind Breaker season 2 confirms April 2025 release date and more with new PV

By Gokul Chettiyar
Modified Mar 05, 2025 11:05 GMT
Wind Breaker season 2 confirms April 2025 release date and more with new PV
Haruka Sakura as seen in Wind Breaker season 2 (Image via CloverWorks)

On Wednesday, March 5, 2025, Aniplex revealed that Wind Breaker season 2 will premiere on Friday, April 4, 2025, at 12:26 AM JST. This announcement was made with a KEEL Arc visual and promotional video. In addition, the anime also announced a new cast member and its ending theme song details.

Ad

Wind Breaker, written and illustrated by Satoru Nii, is a Japanese manga serialized in Kodansha's Magazine Pocket website. The manga was later picked up for an anime adaptation by CloverWorks. With the first season released in Spring 2024, the anime is soon set to premiere its second season.

Wind Breaker season 2 unveils KEEL Arc visual and promotional video

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

On Wednesday, March 5, 2025, Aniplex unveiled that Wind Breaker season 2 will premiere on Friday, April 4, 2025, at 12:26 AM JST. The anime will premiere on the "Super Anime-ism TURBO" block of 28 MBS/TBS stations. The anime will also stream on ABEMA. Wind Breaker season 2 will be streamed on other streaming websites, such as Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, and others, starting Monday, April 7, 2025.

This announcement was made with the KEEL Arc visual and promotional video. The KEEL Arc visual features Bofurin as they prepare to fight the KEEL gang. Haruka Sakura can be seen at the center, surrounded by his allies, Hayato Suou, Kyoutarou Sugishita, Akihiko Nirei, Ren Kaji, Mitsuki Kiryuu, and Taiga Tsugeura.

Ad

youtube-cover
Ad

The KEEL Arc visual also reads:

"Don't underestimate wind chimes! The strongest delinquent gang fights for the city. A new chapter begins in the Fighting Heroes series!"

The promotional video majorly sets up the KEEL arc as Bofurin prepares to face off against one of the strongest delinquent gangs in the city. The video gives fans glimpses of the long-awaited fight and what they can expect to see during the drawn-out brawl.

Ad
Shingo Natori as seen in the Wind Breaker season 2 promotional video (Image via CloverWorks)
Shingo Natori as seen in the Wind Breaker season 2 promotional video (Image via CloverWorks)

The promotional video also revealed and previewed the voice of a new cast member. Junya Enoki is set to voice Shingo Natori. The voice actor previously voiced Byung-Gu Min in Solo Leveling, Degesu in Dragon Ball DAIMA, and Yuji Itadori in Jujutsu Kaisen.

Ad

In addition, the promotional video also previewed the ending theme song for the anime, "It's myself," performed by the rock band shytaupe.

Lastly, Wind Breaker season 2 revealed that it will have an advance screening event on Saturday, March 29, 2025, at the United Cinemas Aqua City Odaiba in Tokyo, Japan.

Related Links

Quick Links

Edited by Gokul Chettiyar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी