Wind Breaker season 2 confirms April 2025 release date and more with new PV

On Wednesday, March 5, 2025, Aniplex revealed that Wind Breaker season 2 will premiere on Friday, April 4, 2025, at 12:26 AM JST. This announcement was made with a KEEL Arc visual and promotional video. In addition, the anime also announced a new cast member and its ending theme song details.

Wind Breaker, written and illustrated by Satoru Nii, is a Japanese manga serialized in Kodansha's Magazine Pocket website. The manga was later picked up for an anime adaptation by CloverWorks. With the first season released in Spring 2024, the anime is soon set to premiere its second season.

Wind Breaker season 2 unveils KEEL Arc visual and promotional video

On Wednesday, March 5, 2025, Aniplex unveiled that Wind Breaker season 2 will premiere on Friday, April 4, 2025, at 12:26 AM JST. The anime will premiere on the "Super Anime-ism TURBO" block of 28 MBS/TBS stations. The anime will also stream on ABEMA. Wind Breaker season 2 will be streamed on other streaming websites, such as Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, and others, starting Monday, April 7, 2025.

This announcement was made with the KEEL Arc visual and promotional video. The KEEL Arc visual features Bofurin as they prepare to fight the KEEL gang. Haruka Sakura can be seen at the center, surrounded by his allies, Hayato Suou, Kyoutarou Sugishita, Akihiko Nirei, Ren Kaji, Mitsuki Kiryuu, and Taiga Tsugeura.

The KEEL Arc visual also reads:

"Don't underestimate wind chimes! The strongest delinquent gang fights for the city. A new chapter begins in the Fighting Heroes series!"

The promotional video majorly sets up the KEEL arc as Bofurin prepares to face off against one of the strongest delinquent gangs in the city. The video gives fans glimpses of the long-awaited fight and what they can expect to see during the drawn-out brawl.

Shingo Natori as seen in the Wind Breaker season 2 promotional video (Image via CloverWorks)

The promotional video also revealed and previewed the voice of a new cast member. Junya Enoki is set to voice Shingo Natori. The voice actor previously voiced Byung-Gu Min in Solo Leveling, Degesu in Dragon Ball DAIMA, and Yuji Itadori in Jujutsu Kaisen.

In addition, the promotional video also previewed the ending theme song for the anime, "It's myself," performed by the rock band shytaupe.

Lastly, Wind Breaker season 2 revealed that it will have an advance screening event on Saturday, March 29, 2025, at the United Cinemas Aqua City Odaiba in Tokyo, Japan.

