Lazarus anime reveals advance screening dates attended by starring cast

Friday, February 14, 2025 saw Shinichiro Watanabe and MAPPA Studios’ television Lazarus anime series announce its advance theatrical screening dates in Tokyo, Japan. The news also confirmed that the screening will be attended by several starring cast members, with the screening taking place on Friday, March 7, 2025 at the Shinjuku Wald 9 theater in Tokyo, Japan.

Those cast members from the Lazarus anime series in attendance for the advance screening will host a talk show following the screening of the television anime series’ first episode. Applications for the advance lottery sale can be submitted starting today, February 14, while general sales will go live at 10AM Japanese Standard Time (JST) on Tuesday, March 4.

Lazarus anime confirms advance screening of first episode in iconic Tokyo movie theater

The advance screening of the Lazarus anime’s first episode will begin on Friday, March 7, 2025 after an already scheduled 7PM screening. The venu is the Shinjuku Wald 9 theater in Tokyo as mentioned above, with tickets costing 2300 yen per the latest available information. This is presumably the price for both the general sale and the advance sale for those lucky enough to win the aforementioned lottery.

In attendance will be Mamoru Miyano, Makoto Furukawa, and Yuma Uchida, who play Axel, Doug, and Leland respectively in the television anime series. The trio will host a “talk show” following the conclusion of the advance screening of the anime’s first episode. As of this article’s writing, there’s no information available on what the talk show will cover. However, fans can expect these starring cast members to primarily discuss their excitement for the series.

It’s also likely that these Lazarus anime cast members will reveal some insight into their own performances, as well as the behind-the-scenes effort that went into the anime. The series is set to begin airing in Japan on TV Tokyo sometime in April 2025, with a full release date having yet to be shared as of this article’s writing. The anime’s release date on Adult Swim’s Toonami block and international streaming info has also yet to be revealed as of press time.

Shinichiro Watanabe is both the director of the series overall, and has been confirmed to be directing each episode. He’s also credited as the original creator and as one of many contributing to scriptwriting. Other notable staff includes Chad Stahelski of the John Wick franchise as action supervisor, Akkemi Hayashi as character designer, MAPPA Studios animating, and Miho Sugiura as art director.

The anime is set in the year 2052, and follows a group of five agents known as the titular Lazarus group. Their objective is to find Dr. Skinner, a former Nobel Prize winning neuroscientist who introduced a miracle cure-all drug with no drawbacks to the world. However, after disappearing and returning three years later, he reveals that everyone who took the drug Hapuna will die roughly three years after doing so, starting the hunt for Skinner.

