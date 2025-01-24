Lazarus anime announces April 2025 release with new visual

On Friday, January 24, 2025, the official website of the MAPPA's Lazarus anime announced that the original series will begin its premiere in April 2025 on TV Tokyo and its affiliates in Japan. This announcement was unveiled with a third visual that features the five characters from the Lazarus Special Task Force.

Adult Swim first announced Lazarus anime in July 2023. Soon after, it unveiled its teaser trailer and 2025 release. Shinichirou Watanabe will direct the series, while Chad Stahelski will design the action sequences. Kamasi Washington, Bonobo, and Floating Points will compose the music. MAPPA will animate the series, while Sola Entertainment will handle the general production.

Lazarus anime unveils third visual ahead of April 2025 release

Expand Tweet

Trending

On Friday, January 24, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account of the Lazarus anime revealed that the original anime will start broadcasting in April 2025 on TV Tokyo and its affiliates in Japan.

While the anime will air its episodes on Adult Swim's Toonami programming block, the announcement did not reveal if it will follow the same schedule as TV Tokyo and its affiliates in Japan. Hence, fans may need to wait sometime for confirmation.

Christine as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

This announcement was unveiled with a third visual that features the special task force "Lazarus." The five characters shown in the visual are Eleina, Christine, Axel, Doug, and Leland (left to right). All five characters are shown with distinct poses and expressions that depict their personalities.

Also read: Witch Watch anime confirms North American early premiere in March 2025

What is Lazarus anime about?

Doug as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

The Lazarus anime is set in 2052, an era of peace and prosperity as mankind was freed from all sickness and pain due to the miracle cure-all drug "Hapuna" created by Nobel Prize-winning neuroscientist Dr. Skinner. While it was stated that the drug had no drawbacks, that wasn't the case.

Also read: Netflix's One Piece Live Action officially announces LEGO collaboration

Soon after Hapuna became essential in society, Dr. Skinner vanished from the face of the Earth and returned three years later to reveal that the drug had a side effect. Every person who had consumed Hapuna was set to die in approximately three years. As a response, a special task force of five agents called "Lazarus" is created to save humanity. The group was tasked with finding Skinner and developing a vaccine before it was too late.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback