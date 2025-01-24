  • home icon
  • Anime
  • Lazarus anime announces April 2025 release with new visual

Lazarus anime announces April 2025 release with new visual

By Gokul Chettiyar
Modified Jan 24, 2025 12:00 GMT
Lazarus anime announces April 2025 release with new visual
Axel as seen in Lazarus anime (Image via MAPPA)

On Friday, January 24, 2025, the official website of the MAPPA's Lazarus anime announced that the original series will begin its premiere in April 2025 on TV Tokyo and its affiliates in Japan. This announcement was unveiled with a third visual that features the five characters from the Lazarus Special Task Force.

Adult Swim first announced Lazarus anime in July 2023. Soon after, it unveiled its teaser trailer and 2025 release. Shinichirou Watanabe will direct the series, while Chad Stahelski will design the action sequences. Kamasi Washington, Bonobo, and Floating Points will compose the music. MAPPA will animate the series, while Sola Entertainment will handle the general production.

Lazarus anime unveils third visual ahead of April 2025 release

also-read-trending Trending

On Friday, January 24, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account of the Lazarus anime revealed that the original anime will start broadcasting in April 2025 on TV Tokyo and its affiliates in Japan.

While the anime will air its episodes on Adult Swim's Toonami programming block, the announcement did not reveal if it will follow the same schedule as TV Tokyo and its affiliates in Japan. Hence, fans may need to wait sometime for confirmation.

Christine as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)
Christine as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

This announcement was unveiled with a third visual that features the special task force "Lazarus." The five characters shown in the visual are Eleina, Christine, Axel, Doug, and Leland (left to right). All five characters are shown with distinct poses and expressions that depict their personalities.

Also read: Witch Watch anime confirms North American early premiere in March 2025

What is Lazarus anime about?

Doug as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)
Doug as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

The Lazarus anime is set in 2052, an era of peace and prosperity as mankind was freed from all sickness and pain due to the miracle cure-all drug "Hapuna" created by Nobel Prize-winning neuroscientist Dr. Skinner. While it was stated that the drug had no drawbacks, that wasn't the case.

Also read: Netflix's One Piece Live Action officially announces LEGO collaboration

Soon after Hapuna became essential in society, Dr. Skinner vanished from the face of the Earth and returned three years later to reveal that the drug had a side effect. Every person who had consumed Hapuna was set to die in approximately three years. As a response, a special task force of five agents called "Lazarus" is created to save humanity. The group was tasked with finding Skinner and developing a vaccine before it was too late.

Related Links

Quick Links

Edited by Gokul Chettiyar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी