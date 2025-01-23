Witch Watch anime confirms North American early premiere in March 2025

The Witch Watch anime is bound to come out on Japanese platforms in April of this year, but it has already been revealed that the first three episodes of the series are going to be screened in North American theaters on March 16. This is an initiative made by GKIDS and fans of this Weekly Shonen Jump fantasy manga are going to be able to watch it in North America.

However, it is not confirmed how many volumes of the manga are going to be adapted, but the Witch Watch anime has already been revealed to have two cours, which suggests at least 24 episodes for its first season. Moreover, the early screenings are going to give fans a chance to witness the product's initial quality.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series.

Witch Watch anime now has a confirmed release date in North America

As mentioned earlier, it was confirmed this week that the first three episodes of the Witch Watch anime are going to be screened in North America through the GKIDS theaters on March 16. This is almost a month prior to the anime's official release in April on MBS, TBS, and 26 affiliated channels, with Crunchyroll and Netflix streaming it as well.

It was also revealed that the screening is going to feature interviews with the people involved in the project and that Bibury Animation Studios is going to have two cours. Some of the members of the voice cast include Ryōta Suzuki as Morihito Otogi, Rina Kawaguchi as Nico Wakatsuki, Tomori Kusunoki as Nemu Miyao, Kōhei Amasaki as Kanshi Kazamatsuri, Kaito Ishikawa as Magami Keigo, and many more.

When it comes to the staff involved in the production, it features Hiroshi Ikehata as the director with assistant director Masao Kawase at Bibury Animation Studio, Deko Akao as the writer of the scripts, and Haruko Iizuka as the character designer, with sub-character designs by Yoshiaki Sugimura and Sawa Tomoki.

The premise of the series

Effects of magic as seen in the series (Image via Bibury Animation Studios)

The Witch Watch anime is bound to give more exposure to what is one of Weekly Shonen Jump's most underrated titles in recent years, which focuses on the teenage witch Nico Wakatsuki and a human-looking ogre named Morihito Otogi, with the latter having the mission of being her familiar. This means that Morihito is an entity that has to be in charge of protecting her from potential threats.

The bulk of this fantasy and romantic comedy is focused on Morihito and Nico dealing with a lot of supernatural threats, which are based on folklore myths from real life. Nico also wants to have a somewhat normal life and her magic gets in the way of that time and time again throughout the series.

