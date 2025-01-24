Pass the Monster Meat, Milady! anime gets postponed to October 2025

The premiere of Pass the Monster Meat, Milady! anime has been delayed to October 2025 from April 2025, as announced by the anime's official staff on Friday, January 24, 2025. Along with this announcement, the staff has shared a statement to apologize to fans who had been looking forward to the anime's release.

Pass the Monster Meat, Milady! anime serves as an adaptation of the gourmet fantasy light novel series, written by Kanata Hoshi and illustrated by Peperon. Kodansha has been serializing the light novel series since April 2021, with three tankobon volumes published under the Kodansha Ranobe Books f imprint.

The light novel series also has a manga adaptation, with Chika Mizube's illustrations. The manga version has been serialized on Kodansha's Palcy website and application since March 2021, with nine tankobon volumes published thus far.

Pass the Monster Meat, Milady! anime gets delayed to October 2025 from April 2025

On Friday, January 24, 2025, the official X account (@akujiki_info) informed fans via a statement from the production committee that Pass the Monster Meat, Milady! anime, based on Kanata Hoshi and Peperon's light novel series, will premiere in October 2025, instead of April 2025.

According to the statement, the anime has been postponed due to "various circumstances." Unfortunately, the production team didn't elaborate on the reasons behind the show's unforeseen delay.

Nevertheless, the production committee has sincerely apologized to fans, who had been looking forward to the show's broadcast and would appreciate them showing patience for a while.

Notably, Pass the Monster Meat, Milady! anime was green-lit for production on November 29, 2025, with an official tweet from the staff. The anime was slated to premiere on TBS and BS11 channels in Japan.

The romance fantasy anime stars Kanna Nakamura as the main heroine, Malphiera Marchalrayd, and Taito Ban as the lead hero, Aristide of Galbraith.

The official X account for Kodansha's Shonen Sirius magazine (@shonen_sirius) had also shared a special PV, featuring the main duo. It was also announced that AVAM, the renowned Japanese idol group, would perform the opening theme song for anime.

About Pass the Monster Meat, Milady! anime

Malphiera and Aristide, as seen in the manga volume cover (Image via Kodansha)

Following the narrative of Kanata Hoshi's light novels, Pass the Monster Meat, Milady! anime shall explore a gourmet romance-fantasy story about Malphiera Marchalrayd, a monster meat-eating, gluttonous lady, and the Duke, Aristide Rogier of Galbraith.

One day, while looking for a prospective fiance at a party, Malphiera, the earl's daughter, confronts a vicious monster. However, she is saved by Aristide Rogier of Galbraith, also known as the Mad-Blood Duke, who eventually develops romantic feelings for her.

At the same time, Aristide discovers Malphiera's unique hobby of eating monsters, a secret she cannot share with anyone. Thus, the anime shall revolve around Maphiera and Aristide's interesting chemistry.

