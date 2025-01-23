Netflix's One Piece Live Action officially announces LEGO collaboration

Thursday, January 23, 2025 saw the official X (formerly Twitter) account for Netflix’s One Piece Live Action series post a teaser trailer for its upcoming collaboration with LEGO. No release date was officially announced, but the sets were teased as coming soon, with the official Netflix website teasing fans can expect the full collection reveal “in the coming months.”

Netflix’s official website also specifies that the collaboration will precede the arrival of One Piece Live Action season 2, which is expected to release later this year. Likewise, this ambiguous dialogue surrounding the collaboration’s release has led some to suspect that the collection may begin releasing as early as February 2025. However, this is unconfirmed as of this article’s writing.

Series creator Eiichiro Oda shares excited message on One Piece Live Action x LEGO collaboration

In addition to the teaser trailer announcing the collaboration, the official X account for the live-action series shared a message from franchise creator Eiichiro Oda. Within, Oda excitedly shares his own love and passion for LEGO toys, as well as his long standing desire for his series to collaborate with them. He celebrates the live-action adaptation of his manga series making this possible, while also thanking the LEGO Group and emphasizing his excitement.

The teaser trailer doesn’t show too much of the set, essentially only seeing Luffy’s iconic straw hat being picked up by a stretchy LEGO-style version of his arm. However, given that the collaboration is with the live-action adaptation specifically, fans are expecting that the collection will primarily consist of characters from the series’ first season. It’s also expected that the collaboration will be an ongoing one, adding sets from season 2’s events at a later date.

This is, of course, speculative as of this article’s writing, with nothing about the collaboration confirmed other than its existence and planned eventual release. Fans can expect more information on the collaboration in the coming weeks and months. In the meantime, Netflix continues to announce casting choices for key season 2 characters, such as Igaram and Monkey D. Dragon in recent weeks.

One major character in One Piece Live Action season 2 whom fans still don’t have significant information on is Tony Tony Chopper. While a preview of the character’s CGI model was present in a teaser trailer for the second season, no additional looks at or casting information on the character have been shared since.

Netflix’s live-action series adapts Oda’s original One Piece manga series, which began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in July 1997. The manga is still ongoing with regular serialization today, and is the best-selling manga series of all time. In addition to the live-action adaptation, Netflix is also working with Wit Studio on a second television anime adaptation of the original manga series.

