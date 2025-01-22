Monkey D. Dragon's endgame enemy is all but confirmed in latest One Piece spoilers

One Piece chapter 1137 is set to be released on January 27, 2025, but the spoilers for the chapter have already been revealed. After decades of waiting, the series finally revealed the true name of Garling's son and Shanks' lookalike, Shamrock. While his aims and ambitions might still be a mystery, his existence might prove crucial to the entry of Monkey D Dragon.

Dragon, the Revolutionary Army, made three-pointers to overthrow the World Government. As some of these pointers are more or less successful, the next aim of the Revolutionary Army might be to overpower the World Government's strongest guards, the Holy Knights. This makes Shamrock, the leader of the Holy Knights, a perfect opponent for Dragon.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from One Piece chapter 1137 and has the author's opinion.

One Piece: Exploring Shamrock as the destined opponent of Monkey D Dragon

Shamrock as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece chapter 1137 spoilers commenced with a focus on the Straw Hat Pirates who were exploring an abandoned castle where the war between Loki and King Harald took place. The spoilers then shifted to the Dead Realm where the Holy Knights were still adamant about making Loki join their side.

While doing so, Gunko showcased her devil fruit powers. While Loki again rejected their offer, the spoilers revealed the true name of Shanks' lookalike whom the fans thought could be the Emperor. This mysterious man was Figarland Shamrock, the son of Garling Figarland and the leader of World Government's most potent stronghold, the Holy Knights.

Dragon and the Holy Knights as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The spoilers for One Piece chapter 1137 also revealed the Holy Knights' true mission (to forcibly affiliate Elbaph Island with the World Government), meaning that Imu might have started playing their pieces. In such crucial times, whose entry might seem the most sensible and crucial to the plotline? The answer is simple: Monkey D Dragon.

Monkey D Dragon is the leader of the Revolutionary Army. As a former marine officer, Dragon despised the World Government's concept of 'justice' and decided to rebel against it by forming his own organization. When the Revolutionary Army reached a certain amount of manpower, Dragon devised some objectives, all of which bore fruit in some way.

Monkey D Dragon as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

So, the next step in Dragon's plan to overthrow the World Government might be to destroy its strongest army of guards, the Holy Knights. Dragon might be aware of the Holy Knights' infiltration of Elbaph Island, so fans might see Monkey D Dragon appear on Elbaph Island in future chapters.

Moreover, as both Shamrock and Dragon are leaders of their organizations, their battle is already destined after the reveal in One Piece chapter 1137 spoilers. Their fight might see the true abilities of Shamrock and Dragon.

Final thoughts

The main point that confirmed the clash between these two organizations and the arrival of Dragon on Elbaph could be the World Government's haste in making Elbaph of their own. Dragon, being a proficient information breaker, might already know of the World Government's plans and might be on his way toward the island to strike while the iron is still hot.

