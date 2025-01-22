In One Piece, the Holy Knights – also known as God’s Knights – are elite warriors in the service of the World Government. They conduct punitive raids against insurgent kingdoms and settle disputes between Celestial Dragons, acting as the law enforcers of Mary Geoise's Holy Land under the lead of the ruthless Saint Figarland Garling.

With the sole exception of Saint Garling, a powerful individual who led the Holy Knights during the God Valley Incident 38 years before the present One Piece narration, the identities of the other members of the organization remained unknown until the onset of the Elbaph Arc. Recent chapters have shown two Holy Knights arriving on Elbaph to recruit the mighty Loki into their ranks.

One of these two warriors is a Shanks complete look-alike. While this individual is the center of attention due to his potential ties to the wildly popular “Red Hair” Emperor, the other Holy Knight, a girl named Gunko, is also interesting. Gunko can wrap, envelop, and bind her enemies with mummy-like bandages, a creepy ability that, according to the spoilers for One Piece chapter 1137, stems from the Arrow-Arrow Fruit.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece manga up to chapter 1137.

One Piece chapter 1137’s spoilers reveal the name and type of Gunko’s Devil Fruit

The Holy Knights on Elbaph

The Holy Knights arrive on Elbaph (Image via Shueisha)

One Piece chapter 1137 is set to officially release on Shueisha’s MANGA Plus website and app on January 27, 2025. As per the first confirmed leaks of the installment, this chapter reveals that the two Holy Knights who recently arrived on Elbaph are on a mission to ensure that the Giant Race’s homeland becomes a World Government-affiliated country.

According to the spoilers, One Piece chapter 1137 features major information on the Shanks-looking Holy Knight, including his name and rank. This man, who looks exactly like Shanks but with longer hair, no scar, and no missing arm, is a Celestial Dragon named Saint Figarland Shamrock.

It’s also revealed that Shamrock is the son of Saint Garling and that he replaced his father as the new leader of the Holy Knights. Garling was, in fact, the Supreme Commander of the Holy Knights before being promoted to the position of Warrior God of Science and Defense. Thus becoming part of the Five Elders as the replacement for Saint Saturn.

Saint Figarland Shamrock (Image via Toei Animation)

This, in turn, led to Shamrock becoming the new Supreme Commander of the Holy Knights in place of Garling. With this in mind, it’s easy to assume that the World Government values Shamrock and Gunko’s combat prowess high enough to consider them capable of taking on such a difficult assignment in a dangerous place like Elbaph, the island known as the mightiest country in the One Piece world.

While the Straw Hats were feasting with the Giants in Western Village, Shamrock and Gunko suddenly appeared in Aurust Castle, having teleported through magic circles similar to those used by the Five Elders to get to Egghead.

Gunko’s Devil Fruit abilities were on display for the first time, as she used them to torture a Giant guarding the castle. Wrapped in dark cloaks with hoods, Shamrock and Gunko asked a couple of Giants about Loki’s current location, but they refused to answer.

Following this, Gunko said she didn’t ask a question but gave an order. She then fired some kind of projectiles, and the next moment, one of the Giants found himself on the ground, suffering from excruciating pain as his limbs were throttled by bandages.

Gunko as seen in the One Piece manga (Image via Shueisha)

After some time, the two Holy Knights found Loki and approached the “Accursed Prince” to ask him to join their ranks. However, Loki refused and commanded a huge wolf to eat Shamrock and Gunko. By no means scared, Gunko revealed her complete appearance as a young woman of slender build, lowering her hood to unravel a long-sleeved, double-breasted jacket, dark boots, a dark cap with goggles, and, above all, her eyes of two different colors.

Gunko’s most distinctive feature was her heterochromia, with a dark right eye and a light left eye, resulting in an icy glare that matched her cold-blooded personality. As the wolf approached Gunko, she released bandages from her arms and manipulated them to lift the wolf up into the air, strangling it.

From the beginning, this ability appeared to be the byproduct of a Devil Fruit. One Piece chapter 1137 allegedly confirmed this assumption as, according to the installment’s first spoilers, Gunko’s creepy techniques come from the Arrow-Arrow Fruit.

The Arrow-Arrow Fruit makes Gunko a menace in One Piece

Gunko uses the Arrow-Arrow Fruit against a Giant (Image via Shueisha)

The Arrow-Arrow Fruit neither allows Gunko to undergo an animal-like transformation nor create and control a natural element. So, it’s safe to say that it falls into the class of Paramecia, a category that includes all Devil Fruits that aren’t Zoan-types or Logia-types.

This power enables Gunko to transform her clothes into mummy-like bandages, which she manipulates and enlarges to restrain her target. As seen in the recent One Piece chapters, Gunko can shoot these bandages at high speed. It must also be noted that the bandages are incredibly powerful, given that they could restrain and injure a Giant and keep a gigantic wolf suspended in mid-air.

Gunko uses the Arrow-Arrow Fruit against Loki's wolf (Image via Shueisha)

As a beast living in Elbaph’s Underworld, the wolf that Gunko effortlessly defeated should be comparable to the animals that Luffy faced on Rusukaina during his two-year training. Even before the time skip, Luffy was already quite strong in his own right, yet he needed to learn at least the basic forms of Haki and develop the Gear 4 transformation to beat those beasts.

Of course, that’s the least that can be expected from Gunko, given her status as a member of the World Government’s Holy Knights. So far, Gunko has only used her strips to constrict or suffocate her targets, but the Arrow-Arrow Fruit can likely allow for even more terrifying applications.

The ends of Gunko’s bandages are shaped like arrowheads, which implies that she can use them to pierce her enemies, inflicting fatal damage to their vital organs. In fact, in One Piece chapter 1137, Gunko allegedly used her strips against Loki, and her attack was so strong that it left the all-powerful Prince of Elbaph unable to move. According to the leaks, Loki was almost knocked out by Gunko’s technique.

Gunko's Arrow-Arrow Fruit is reminiscent of Imu's mysterious technique (Image via Shueisha)

Loki is currently pinned down and significantly weakened by the Seastone chains that bind him. But even in such an undermined state, he dodged a point-blank punch from an enraged Luffy, who was using his Gear 4 transformation. So, although it should be put into proper context, the fact that Gunko was able to harm Loki remains quite an impressive feat.

Interestingly, Gunko’s arrowhead-shaped strips are very similar – at least in appearance – to the arrow-like appendages that Imu-sama used to kill Nefertari Cobra and critically injure Sabo.

While this may just be an aesthetic resemblance, it’s still intriguing, given the mystery surrounding Imu’s identity and powers. What’s certain is that Gunko will be using the Arrow-Arrow Fruit again in the upcoming One Piece chapters, perhaps in combination with her Haki techniques.

Even the Revolutionary Army leader Monkey D. Dragon was wary of the Holy Knights, suggesting their power isn’t just for show.

