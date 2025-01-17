Latest One Piece spoilers tease Elbaph as Kid's arc via the newest Holy Knight

In One Piece, the bandaged woman introduced on Elbaph has sparked speculation about her identity. Some fans believe she could be a member of the Holy Knights, but what if she’s tied to Kid and Killer’s past? The theory suggests she could be Victoria Shiruton Doruyanaika, their first love, whose tragic death shaped their motivations.

Victoria was killed by a gang on her island, but the details are vague. The theory proposes that this gang might be connected to the Holy Knights. If true, Victoria's death could explain Kid's hatred for Shanks, whom he blames for the tragedy. If Victoria is the bandaged woman, her return could reveal deep emotional ties and trauma for Kid and Killer, connecting their backstories to the larger mystery of the Holy Knights.

Trending

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and reflects the opinion of the author.

The mystery of Victoria and her possible return in One Piece

Expand Tweet

Victoria, Kid and Killer’s first love, is central to their emotional backstories. Her death, blamed on a gang possibly linked to the Holy Knights, fueled Kid’s hatred for Shanks. A theory suggests Victoria wasn’t killed but trafficked, aligning with darker themes in One Piece.

If she became a Holy Knight, her bandages might symbolize her trauma and transformation. Her presence in Elbaph could unveil hidden aspects of Kid and Killer’s pasts.

Expand Tweet

If confirmed as Victoria, her return would provide emotional depth and a new understanding of their motivations. Elbaph could serve as the catalyst for unveiling their secret history.

The connection between Kid, Killer, and music

Expand Tweet

Adding another layer of depth to this theory is the connection between music and the two characters. Kid’s favorite hobby is listening to music, while Killer enjoys playing the drums, as revealed in an SBS. The name of the bandaged woman, “Gunko” (which can mean "War Drum”), serves as a fascinating link between the two.

Could the bandaged woman’s presence on Elbaph tie into the themes of music, war, and the tragic past of Kid and Killer? The “War Drum” could be a symbol of the ongoing conflict that Kid and Killer have endured, and it may represent the rhythm of their lives, marked by their connection to Victoria and their shared trauma.

Expand Tweet

The presence of Gunko, potentially Victoria, could also hint at the possibility of One Piece exploring more about Kid and Killer’s origins and their relationship with the Holy Knights. If this theory holds, it could offer fans not only a deeper understanding of these two characters but also a fresh perspective on the larger narrative involving the Holy Knights and their role in the world of One Piece.

In conclusion

Expand Tweet

The bandaged woman’s arrival on Elbaph could be a turning point for Kid and Killer in One Piece. If she’s Victoria Shiruton Doruyanaika, it adds emotional depth to their story, linking their past to the Holy Knights.

As the story unfolds, we may learn more about their painful history, their connection to Victoria, and the Holy Knights' impact on their lives. If Victoria is the bandaged woman, it will be a pivotal moment, revealing new truths about the characters and their past.

Also read

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback