One Piece episode 1117: Who are the Holy Knights? Explained

With the release of One Piece episode 1117 earlier this weekend, fans saw yet another mention of the Holy Knights appearing in the series following the Wano arc’s closing installments. Unfortunately, the installment didn’t mention them in detail, with Monkey D. Dragon, Emporio Ivankov, and Sabo mainly discussing them in passing.

However, One Piece episode 1117’s mention of the group has understandably piqued fans’ interest in them, even despite the general lack of information provided in the release. While there are answers on the Holy Knights, there isn’t a ton of information, and what is available from the original source material will serve as spoilers for anime-only fans.

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers for the One Piece anime beyond episode 1117. Readers’ discretion is requested.

One Piece episode 1117 finally begins setting up the Holy Knights in a formal fashion

As mentioned above, One Piece episode 1117 sees the Holy Knights discussed in passing as the World Government’s retaliation against the Revolutionary Army for their attack on Mariejois. As Dragon discusses them, a silhouette appears showing the general outlines of their character designs, but no concrete features. Fans can at least tell that there are nine or more members based on how many silhouettes are seen.

Unfortunately, the episode doesn’t give much more information than this, but fans can surmise a few key details given this and their initial mention in episode 1081. Episode 1081 sees them said to be deliberating on how to handle Saint Mjosgard’s excusing of Leo and Sai’s actions during the Reverie arc. Combined with the Dragon’s concern that the Holy Knights will move against them, it’s clear that they’re the law enforcers and personal army of the Celestial Dragons.

Beyond One Piece episode 1117 and those prior, however, is even more information to be had regarding the Holy Knights. For starters, it’s revealed that their current Supreme Commander is Saint Figarland Garling, who has been a member of the group for at least 38 years. This is deduced from his appearance in the sections of Bartholomew Kuma’s origin flashback which focuses on God Valley Island and the God Valley Incident, which Garling was present for.

Likewise, there are two other select members of the Holy Knights who were at least confirmed as members 38 years ago. One is a large person wearing a bovine skull mask, or the general cow family of animals, while wielding a staff weapon of sorts. The other is a dark-haired young woman who was seen wearing armor very similar to Garling’s own at the time. Unfortunately, it’s unknown as of this writing whether or not the two are still Holy Knights members with Garling.

While there’s unfortunately no other confirmed information on the group, it is speculated that they are each incredibly powerful in their own right. During the God Valley Incident, Garling was so confident in his group‘s abilities that he ordered rank-and-file Marines to retreat and leave the Rocks and Roger Pirates invaders to them. It’s also speculated that they’ll soon pursue the Straw Hats following the conclusion of the Egghead Incident.

Whether they’re pursuing Luffy’s crew or not, however, fans can expect the group to play a central role in the series’ final saga beyond One Piece episode 1117. Their introduction is clearly being set up for the story’s near future, and could see them serve as major antagonists during the series’ final war. While this is all speculative, fans can rest assured that Oda will eventually give readers the answers they want on the group.

