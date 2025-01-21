One Piece chapter 1137 spoilers: The name of Shanks' lookalike revealed as the Holy Knights' mission comes to light

One Piece chapter 1137 spoilers were revealed on January 21, 2025. One of the biggest mysteries since the recent chapters was revealed in these spoilers.

The spoilers commenced with the Straw Hat Pirates visiting an abandoned castle to acquire the key to Loki's chains. Here, they discovered the remnants after King Harald was killed by Loki, which included skeletons of giants. The chapter then shifted to the Dead Realm where Gunko tried attacking Loki with her devil fruit powers (the Arrow-Arrow fruit) but Loki was adamant on not accepting their offer.

Lastly, the name of Shanks' lookalike was revealed as Figarland Shamrock, Garling Figarland's son and the Holy Knights' leader. The spoilers also unveiled the Holy Knights' mission, to forcibly affiliate Elbaph with the World Government.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from One Piece chapter 1137 and has the author's opinion.

One Piece chapter 1137 spoilers: The Romance Dawn trio discovers the history of Elbaph as Shanks' lookalike reveals his identity

According to One Piece chapter 1137 spoilers, the chapter would be titled Shamrock Shows Up. The cover story would continue Yamato's journey as she and her team infiltrate Who' s-Who's base. The spoilers commenced with Luffy, Zoro, Nami, and Road entering an abandoned Elbaph Castle looking for the keys that would free Loki from the chains.

There, the Romance Dawn trio discovered skeletons of giants and, as revealed by Road, this was the place where Loki killed King Harald. According to Road, only Jarul and Loki made it out alive after this incident. While exploring the castle, the group stumbled upon a skull with horns, which belonged to a giant with Ancient Giant blood (just like Oars), according to Road.

Oars as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Moreover, One Piece chapter 1137 spoilers revealed that King Harald also had horns but he tore them because he didn't like violence. One Piece chapter 1137 spoilers also shed light on the connection between Hajrudin and Loki as both of them had different mothers. Also, Hajrudin's mother couldn't become the queen (no specified reason revealed why).

One Piece chapter 1137 spoilers then shifted to the Dead Realm of Elbaph Island where the Holy Knights were blackmailing Loki to join them. The female Holy Knight, Gunko, tried attacking Loki and the underworld beasts using her devil fruit powers (the Arrow-Arrow devil fruit). However, Loki's will was unshakable who again rejected their offer to join the Holy Knights.

Figarland Shamrock as seen in the manga (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha)

The last part of One Piece chapter 1137 spoilers revealed the name of Shanks' lookalike. The Holy Knight was 'Figarland Shamrock' (sharing the 'Sha' with Shanks). He was the Holy Knights' leader and also the son of recently promoted Gorosei, Figarland Garling. The difference between him and Shanks would be that Shamrock had no scar on his face and had long hair.

One Piece chapter 1137 spoilers ended with the reveal of the Holy Knight's real mission, which was also the reason why they were sent to Elbaph. Shamrock and Gunko were to force Elbaph into an affiliation with the World Government (as Elbaph is one of the few islands that is still unaffiliated with the World Government). There will be no break next week.

Final thoughts

Much to some fans' surprise, everything the theories had speculated regarding Shamrock became true. They had already speculated Shamrock to be Garling's son and also the one who was promoted to the 'leader' rank after his father was promoted to the Gorosei rank. So, fans will have to wait for the full summary for more revelation about the chapter.

