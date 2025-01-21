Shanks' apparent twin may be One Piece's Man Marked by Flames

The world of One Piece thrives on mysteries, with one of the most intriguing being the connection between Red-Haired Shanks and the enigmatic "Man Marked by Flames." Rumored to guard the final Road Poneglyph, this shadowy figure may be tied to Shanks as his twin, sparking theories of their shared Figarland lineage.

Shanks, marked by a scar from Blackbeard, might have a twin bearing a burn scar, reinforcing the idea that he is the Man Marked by Flames. This theory gains traction with the recent introduction of Garling Figarland and hints of their family's deeper involvement. If true, this twin theory could redefine Shanks' role and reveal hidden forces influencing the New World’s race for the One Piece.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and reflects the opinion of the author.

Shanks, his twin, and their roles in One Piece

Mythological allusions often enrich the narrative of One Piece, and Shanks' potential twin aligns with the Norse myth of Sköll and Hati, wolves that chase the Sun and Moon. Shanks, a figure whose presence heralded Luffy’s rise as JoyBoy, seems to symbolize the Sun, guiding pirates toward the One Piece.

Conversely, his twin could embody the Moon, shadowed and elusive, actively guarding the path to the treasure by holding the final Road Poneglyph. This twin, cloaked and bearing a burn scar, would represent a darker counterpart to Shanks’ open and guiding role. The whirlpools surrounding the Man Marked by Flames’ ship could reflect his ability to command the sea, possibly as a Holy Knight under Imu’s authority.

These whirlpools evoke Charybdis from Greek mythology, a sea monster capable of creating deadly maelstroms. Such power not only aligns with this series’ fantastical elements but also reinforces the Man Marked by Flames’ role as a formidable barrier between pirates and the One Piece.

The Road Poneglyph heist and Whitebeard's wound

The mystery of the missing Road Poneglyph from Fishman Island adds weight to the theory of Shanks’ twin as the Man Marked by Flames. Once under Whitebeard's protection, the Poneglyph vanished before the Straw Hats' arrival. Could this theft have involved a direct confrontation with Whitebeard, leading to the scar that Shanks later reminded him of?

This possibility gains traction when considering Whitebeard’s cryptic comment about Shanks’ resemblance to “that guy.” If Shanks’ twin were indeed the thief, it would explain not only the burn scar but also his connection to the Government. As a guardian of the final Poneglyph, he may have acted under Imu’s orders, balancing his allegiance with Shanks' independent path.

A tale of opposites and legacy

Shanks wields the Griffon sword, a symbol of courage and leadership, akin to Gryffindor in mythology. If his twin exists, he may embody an opposing force, representing Slytherin’s cunning and secrecy. The narrative of opposites plays a significant role in the series, as seen in the contrast between Luffy’s freedom-driven ideals and the oppressive control of the World Government.

The relationship between Shanks and his twin could reflect this thematic duality, with one paving the way for JoyBoy while the other ensures that only the worthy can reach Laugh Tale. The Man Marked by Flames’ role in actively preventing pirates from claiming the One Piece aligns with this duality.

By guarding the final Road Poneglyph, he becomes both a challenge to overcome and a gatekeeper of the treasure’s true legacy. This dual role highlights the complexity of the anime’s overarching narrative, where alliances, rivalries, and bloodlines intertwine to shape history.

Conclusion

If Shanks’ twin truly exists as the Man Marked by Flames, it redefines Yonko’s role in the world of One Piece. Their shared Figarland lineage, the symbolism drawn from mythology, and their opposing destinies create a rich tapestry that adds depth to the race for the One Piece.

As the Straw Hats and other pirates close in on Laugh Tale, the secrets of the final Road Poneglyph—and the enigmatic figure guarding it—promise to unveil some of the most pivotal revelations in One Piece’s legendary saga.

