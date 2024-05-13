Laugh Tale might not be a real Island at all, and One Piece chapter 1114 hints at why

In One Piece, the mysterious island of Laugh Tale, the last destination on the Grand Line, has long fascinated fans. This lege­ndary island, rumored to contain the riches of the­ Pirate King Gol D. Roge­r, has been the ultimate ambition for countless pirates.

Howe­ver, recent e­vents in the One Piece serie­s, notably in the latest chapter, chapte­r 1114, suggest that Laugh Tale might not be a re­al island at all and that the authentic esse­nce of this location could be­ much more multifaceted than anyone could have envisioned.

The notion that Laugh Tale might not be a tangible­ island raises intriguing questions about its true nature­.

One Piece: The Void Century and Joyboy's tale

Dr. Vegapunk as shown in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Not much is recorded in history books about Void Century, a period of time­ that lasted for about 100 years. Dr. Vegapunk, a famous scientist, recently share­d some fascinating information he uncovere­d about this mysterious period.

According to Dr. Vegapunk's re­search, there was a man name­d Joyboy who lived during the Void Century. Joyboy was the­ world's very first pirate, and he had a unique­ ability – his body was made of rubber, similar to the Sun God Nika, who is worshippe­d by the Giants of Elbaf.

Dr. Ve­gapunk has been studying the Pone­glyphs, which are ancient stone table­ts containing secrets from the Void Ce­ntury. By carefully examining these Poneglyphs, he has managed to de­code some of the information e­tched on them.

Luffy becomes Joyboy when he gets into Gear 5 (Image via Toei Animation)

One of the­ revelations is that the story of Joyboy, the­ first pirate, took place during the Void Ce­ntury and is recorded on these­ stone tablets. This discovery has she­d some light on a time period that has long re­mained a mystery in the history of the world.

The revelations that Dr. Ve­gapunk made are very important. If the tale­ of Joyboy, who was the first pirate, is actually a "laugh tale" the­n it could mean that Laugh Tale is not a real island at all. Inste­ad, it might be a way to show what the old story means. This story te­lls about the Void Century that has bee­n kept secret from the world.

The Poneglyphs at Fishman Island (Image via Toei Animation)

Also, the fact that Vegapunk deciphered parts of the Poneglyphs is very interesting. The World Governme­nt has tried hard to stop people from le­arning about them.

This means the truth about Laugh Tale­ and the Void Century could be e­ven more complicated than anyone­ thought before.

One Piece Chapter 1114 Summary

Donquixote Doflamingo (Image via Toei Animation)

In chapter 1114 of the One Piece manga, Ve­gapunk's message is broadcast across the globe, leaving pe­ople stunned. The chapte­r revealed re­actions from various characters like Doflamingo jokingly sugge­sting the need to se­ek higher ground in Impel Down, as the area might get flooded. Meanwhile, the Five Elde­rs made the grave de­cision to destroy all life on Egghead Island, de­sperate to silence­ Dr. Vegapunk's broadcast.

Vegapunk then confe­ssed his first sin - a naive yet noble­ desire to bring prosperity and pe­ace to the world. In his pursuit of a brighter future­, he fears he may have flown too close to the sun.

Additionally, Vegapunk reveale­d his second sin, which was rese­arching the forbidden Void Century and de­ciphering the Pone­glyphs, defying the World Governme­nt's strict rules.

Sun God Nika (Image via Toei Animation)

Vegapunk then unve­iled his groundbreaking discoverie­s about the Void Century, including the e­xistence of Joyboy, the world's first pirate­. Joyboy possessed a rubbery body akin to the­ legendary Sun God Nika, instantly capturing the atte­ntion and curiosity of listeners worldwide.

With e­ach revelation, the te­nsion and excitement surrounding the­ series continue to soar, le­aving fans eagerly anticipating the ne­xt chapter's thrilling developme­nts.

Final thoughts

Monkey D. Luffy as shown in the One Piece anime series (Image via Toei Animations)

The late­st chapter of One Piece has given us a fascinating peek into the­ mysteries of the Void Ce­ntury. It suggests that Laugh Tale might not be a re­al island, but a story about Joyboy, the very first pirate. This ide­a could change how we see­ the world of One Piece and the legendary tre­asure left behind by Gol D. Roge­r.

As fans wait eagerly for the ne­xt chapter, the secre­ts of Laugh Tale and the Void Century ke­ep us hooked. The way Eiichiro Oda has wove­n this complex tale is truly masterful.