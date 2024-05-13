Laugh Tale might not be a real Island at all, and One Piece chapter 1114 hints at why

In One Piece, the mysterious island of Laugh Tale, the last destination on the Grand Line, has long fascinated fans. This legendary island, rumored to contain the riches of the Pirate King Gol D. Roger, has been the ultimate ambition for countless pirates.
However, recent events in the One Piece series, notably in the latest chapter, chapter 1114, suggest that Laugh Tale might not be a real island at all and that the authentic essence of this location could be much more multifaceted than anyone could have envisioned.
The notion that Laugh Tale might not be a tangible island raises intriguing questions about its true nature.
One Piece: The Void Century and Joyboy's tale
Not much is recorded in history books about Void Century, a period of time that lasted for about 100 years. Dr. Vegapunk, a famous scientist, recently shared some fascinating information he uncovered about this mysterious period.
According to Dr. Vegapunk's research, there was a man named Joyboy who lived during the Void Century. Joyboy was the world's very first pirate, and he had a unique ability – his body was made of rubber, similar to the Sun God Nika, who is worshipped by the Giants of Elbaf.
Dr. Vegapunk has been studying the Poneglyphs, which are ancient stone tablets containing secrets from the Void Century. By carefully examining these Poneglyphs, he has managed to decode some of the information etched on them.
One of the revelations is that the story of Joyboy, the first pirate, took place during the Void Century and is recorded on these stone tablets. This discovery has shed some light on a time period that has long remained a mystery in the history of the world.
The revelations that Dr. Vegapunk made are very important. If the tale of Joyboy, who was the first pirate, is actually a "laugh tale" then it could mean that Laugh Tale is not a real island at all. Instead, it might be a way to show what the old story means. This story tells about the Void Century that has been kept secret from the world.
Also, the fact that Vegapunk deciphered parts of the Poneglyphs is very interesting. The World Government has tried hard to stop people from learning about them.
This means the truth about Laugh Tale and the Void Century could be even more complicated than anyone thought before.
One Piece Chapter 1114 Summary
In chapter 1114 of the One Piece manga, Vegapunk's message is broadcast across the globe, leaving people stunned. The chapter revealed reactions from various characters like Doflamingo jokingly suggesting the need to seek higher ground in Impel Down, as the area might get flooded. Meanwhile, the Five Elders made the grave decision to destroy all life on Egghead Island, desperate to silence Dr. Vegapunk's broadcast.
Vegapunk then confessed his first sin - a naive yet noble desire to bring prosperity and peace to the world. In his pursuit of a brighter future, he fears he may have flown too close to the sun.
Additionally, Vegapunk revealed his second sin, which was researching the forbidden Void Century and deciphering the Poneglyphs, defying the World Government's strict rules.
Vegapunk then unveiled his groundbreaking discoveries about the Void Century, including the existence of Joyboy, the world's first pirate. Joyboy possessed a rubbery body akin to the legendary Sun God Nika, instantly capturing the attention and curiosity of listeners worldwide.
With each revelation, the tension and excitement surrounding the series continue to soar, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the next chapter's thrilling developments.
Final thoughts
The latest chapter of One Piece has given us a fascinating peek into the mysteries of the Void Century. It suggests that Laugh Tale might not be a real island, but a story about Joyboy, the very first pirate. This idea could change how we see the world of One Piece and the legendary treasure left behind by Gol D. Roger.
As fans wait eagerly for the next chapter, the secrets of Laugh Tale and the Void Century keep us hooked. The way Eiichiro Oda has woven this complex tale is truly masterful.