One Piece chapter 1136 spoilers: Loki's past is teased as the Sun God's lore is expanded

The One Piece chapter 1136 spoilers were revealed on January 14, 2025. The manga just returned after a two-week break. The spoilers continued the Straw Hat Pirates' journey on Elbaph Island as the giants discussed the true nature of the Sun God. This hinted that Loki's status as the "destroyer of the world" might be legit. The Straw Hats' plans to release Loki were also teased in the spoilers.

Moreover, the giants revealed Loki and King Harald's past, confirming the link between the accursed prince and Loki. In the Dead Realm of Elbaph Island, the "Holy Knights" reached Loki and offered him a place amongst them. The female "Holy Knight" also revealed her name and power. Their conversation ended with Loki refusing their offer and fueling his anger towards the world.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from One Piece chapter 1136 and has the author's opinion.

Trending

One Piece chapter 1136: The "Holy Knights" meet Loki as the accursed prince rejects a big opportunity

Expand Tweet

According to the One Piece chapter 1136 spoilers, the chapter is titled Land Awaiting the Sun. The cover story for this chapter showcased Holdem taking Yamato and her allies to his base. The One Piece chapter 1136 spoilers commenced with the expansion of the Sun God's lore as the giants were divided over its true nature.

While some giants considered the Sun God a "liberator," some titled it a "destructor." After this, the giants revealed the past of Loki and his father, King Herald, to the Straw Hat Pirates. According to the One Piece chapter 1136 spoilers, six years ago, when Loki presumably killed King Harald, Shanks appeared on Elbaph and stopped the accursed prince before it was too late.

Loki as seen in the manga (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha)

This all but confirmed that Shanks became an emperor (six years ago) after taking care of this matter. The spoilers then showed Zoro getting curious about Loki's potential. So, the Straw Hats were given access to the keys that would free Loki from his chains. However, Zoro accompanied Luffy to retrieve the keys as he doubted this. Moreover, Nami followed them to make sure they ddin't get lost.

The One Piece chapter 1136 spoilers then shifted to the Dead Realm of Elbaph Island where the two mysterious personalities (speculated to be the Holy Knights) had reached Loki. These two offered Loki the opportunity to join the Holy Knights (thus confirming their identity), but the accursed prince refused.

The 'Holy Knights' as seen in the manga (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha)

The female Holy Knight then revealed her identity. According to the One Piece chapter 1136 spoilers, the girl's name is Gunko. However, nothing much was revealed about Shanks' lookalike. Gunko then threatened Loki with her power, which was her sleeve bandages (which caused a giant to scream in chapter 1135).

During this, a giant wolf appeared to save Loki from the Holy Knights (presumably the same as the ones that attacked Luffy). However, Loki refused their offer again. Even though the Holy Knights threatened to kill Loki's wolf, he let them do so because he wanted to fuel his anger as much as possible to achieve his ultimate goal, the destruction of the world.

Analysis and Final Thoughts

Loki as seen in the manga (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha)

The two highlights of this chapter might be Loki's powers and the confirmation of the Holy Knights. As revealed by Loki, he was the destroyer of the world due to his status as the Sun God. As giants are already divided on the reality of the Sun God, there might be two Sun Gods, one evil (Loki) and one good (Luffy).

While the true identity of the Holy Knights was all but confirmed, the One Piece chapter 1136 spoilers confirmed that the fans' speculation was true. However, the offer of these two was surprising. For more answers, please wait for the release of the raw scans or the chapter's official release.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback