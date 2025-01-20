One Piece chapter 1137 confirms manga's early February 2025 release schedule

Monday, January 20, 2025, saw the official release week for One Piece chapter 1137 begin, bringing with it the confirmation of no break for the series following its release. This news was confirmed as always via X user and reputable series leaker @pewpiece (Pew), who typically starts the series’ spoiler process for each issue with break news.

In turn, this latest news on One Piece chapter 1137 confirms the manga’s release schedule for early February 2025. The manga’s first release for the month will likewise come on Monday, February 3, 2025. In turn, this confirmation also suggests that mangaka Eiichiro Oda is returning to his typical release cadence, which should lead to a return to normalcy for the story’s serialization schedule.

One Piece chapter 1137 marks the series’ return to regular serialization schedule after the tumultuous holiday season

With the confirmation that Oda will not be taking a break week after One Piece chapter 1137, it’s officially confirmed that the series is returning to its typical release cadence. This preferred cadence typically sees Oda take a three-on-one-off approach, publishing three issues in a row before taking a break week. Likewise, this suggests that Oda will indeed be taking a break a week after chapter 1138’s official release since it would be the third of three chapters in this cycle.

In other words, the manga should be on break for the week of Monday, February 10, 2025, returning next Monday, February 17 instead of chapter 1139. Chapter 1140 should then round out the series’ releases for February on Monday, February 24. Likewise, fans can expect the series to not take a break until mid-March 2025 given this expected release schedule. However, it is subject to change depending on Oda’s health and other circumstances.

The news of the series’ return to normalcy as a part of these initial One Piece chapter 1137 spoilers is especially exciting following recent months of the series. Due to various circumstances, including planned holiday breaks by Shueisha and planned and unplanned breaks by Oda, the series has been moving very slowly recently. Likewise, this return to normalcy which will see three chapters released in three weeks is especially exciting for readers.

Moreover, this return to normalcy is coming at the perfect time for the series. “Shanks” and Gunko, the latter of whom is confirmed to be a Holy Knight and the former of whom is suspected to be one, are actively meeting with Loki. Meanwhile, Luffy, Zoro, and Nami are making their own efforts to head to the Underworld and meet Loki.

Understandably, fans are incredibly eager to see how these concurrent plotlines play out. Thankfully, this latest release schedule news for Oda’s beloved best-selling manga series of all time at least suggests fans aren’t too far away from this desired ultimate resolution.

