One Piece: Major predictions for chapter 1137 spoilers

Following the introduction of Gunko and essential confirmation of “Shanks” and her being Holy Knights, One Piece should continue to focus on the pair as they continue negotiating with Loki. While this won’t be the only focus of the upcoming installment, chapter 1137 is predominantly expected to spend the majority of its time furthering their conversation.

However, fans have no way to verify this as of this article’s writing, with reputable spoilers and leaks for One Piece chapter 1137 being unavailable. Likewise, spoilers are never guaranteed, given their illicit nature and recent Japanese legal efforts to eliminate spoiler processes.

Thankfully, there are a few likely story beats and motions that One Piece chapter 1137 should hit on its way to setting up the Elbaph Arc’s conflict and plot.

One Piece should confirm the true identity of “Shanks” in chapter 1137’s events

Chapter 1137 should begin with a continued focus on “Shanks” and Gunko as the two presumed Holy Knights continue their conversation with Loki about joining the group. Gunko will likely try to negotiate further initially, but be continuously met with steadfast resolve by Loki to not join the pair’s group.

This should prompt Gunko to kill the wolf, which will likely lead to a miniature flashback from Loki, showing the relationship he had with the beast.

From here, chapter 1137 will likely see Loki’s demeanor change, not necessarily betraying his prior words, but also proving him similar to Luffy in some ways. This seems likely because of the evidence there is for the two being foil characters to each other in this arc.

Chapter 1136’s debate of whether or not Sun God Nika is the God of Liberation or Destruction seems especially meaningful and significant in this context, especially given Loki’s claim of being the Sun God.

One Piece chapter 1137 should then see “Shanks” approach Loki and remove his hood, likely wanting to ensure he handles the Giant rather than Gunko should he rampage or attack. In turn, this will likely prompt a shocked response from Loki, who’ll immediately recognize the man as the actual Shanks.

In turn, fans should get a full look at the design of “Shanks” for the first time, confirming that he does look like Shanks, but is missing key identifying design features.

This will at least give fans the information they have been so desperate for in the weeks since the reappearance of “Shanks” at Elbaph. However, readers are unlikely to learn this apparent Holy Knight’s name here, instead saving that for when he meets Luffy for the first time.

The issue should likewise shift focus to the Romance Dawn Trio as they enter Aurust Castle, finding the wake of destruction left by the Holy Knights, which will likely be disastrous.

They should eventually come upon the two Giants who were attacked by the Holy Knights, who initially questioned if the Holy Knights were Straw Hats. Likewise, their initial reaction to seeing Luffy will likely be to accuse him of treason and trying to free Loki.

This will cause an issue, as while not incorrect, the Giants aren’t wholly accurate. The issue will likely end with Luffy and Zoro debating whether or not they should fight the Giants.

