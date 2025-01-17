Zoro proves why he's Luffy's second-in-command in latest One Piece spoilers

One Piece chapter 1136 is set to be released on January 20, 2025, but the spoilers for the chapter have already been unveiled. The spoilers for the chapter showcased a frenzy on Elbaph. While the 'Holy Knights' moved closer to Loki, the Straw Hat Pirates were on their way to see if Loki's promise with Luffy was legit. However, Zoro's assistance proved crucial in this matter.

During the conversation with Jarul and the other giants, Luffy acted suspiciously. However, Zoro instantly realized this confronted him and realized that something might be wrong. Moreover, he didn't deny Luffy's deal, as there might be a reason why the Straw Hat captain accepted such an absurd deal. So, he accompanied him to Loki, where Nami eventually accompanied him.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from One Piece chapter 1136 and has the author's opinion.

One Piece: Zoro proves his worth as Luffy's oldest ally and confidant

Luffy and Zoro as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece chapter 1136 spoilers commenced with a conversation between Jarul and the Straw Hat Pirates. The conversation was regarding the true identity of the Sun God. However, the conversation soon turned towards Loki after Luffy asked whether Loki was nice. While this confused the giants, Roronoa Zoro was also surprised to hear this.

In the previous chapter, Luffy saw Loki's real face in the Dead Realm of Elbaph. However, when he returned, he didn't act like himself, which might have attracted Zoro's attention. So, witnessing Luffy's strange behavior with the giants, the swordsman took his captain to the side and forced him to reveal what had happened.

As expected, Luffy couldn't deny Zoro, and chapter 1136 spoilers saw Luffy revealing everything about his deal with Loki to Zoro. Surprisingly, Zoro didn't react harshly to this and, instead, wanted to accompany Luffy to Loki to test the credibility of their deal. However, Nami heard everything and tagged along for personal reasons.

Given his past actions, Roronoa Zoro might be Luffy's most loyal person. At the start of their journey, Zoro stood up and refrained Usopp from rejoining the Straw Hats during the Water 7 Arc after he insulted his captain.

Fast forward to the Thriller Bark Arc, Zoro took his captain's injuries and faced the destructive toll from them. His acts in One Piece chapter 1136 spoilers again proved his worth as Luffy's sole confidant.

He didn't refrain Luffy from canceling his deal with Loki because Zoro knew his captain agreed on this deal for a particular reason. Moreover, he accompanied his captain to Loki alone to refrain from endangering everyone else's lives. So, Zoro might be the only Straw Hat Pirate who understands Luffy.

Final thoughts

Zoro might also be aware of Luffy's tenacity as the Straw Hat captain never backed down on something after considering it done. So, this might be the reason why Zoro didn't argue about canceling the deal with Loki. While the other Straw Hat Pirates might also have this understanding, they wouldn't entertain Luffy's selfish acts, unlike Roronoa Zoro, the first person Luffy recruited as his crewmate.

