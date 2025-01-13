One Piece chapter 1136 confirms release schedule for rest of January

Monday, January 13, 2025, marked the start of the release week for One Piece chapter 1136, bringing with it initial spoilers that confirmed the series will not be taking a break after 1136. In turn, this also confirms the manga’s release schedule for the rest of January, with chapter 1137 set to officially release on Monday, January 27, 2025, in Japan. This will likewise be the series' last official release in the month of January 2025.

This news comes via X user and reputable series leaker @pewpiece (Pew), who typically starts each release week with news on whether or not a break is coming after. In turn, considering the reputation Pew has in the spoiler community, fans can rest assured that One Piece chapter 1136 will be immediately followed up on.

One Piece chapter 1136 should mark start of Oda’s return to regular three-on-one-off release schedule

What’s particularly significant about this latest news from Pew is its implication that One Piece chapter 1136 will mark the start of mangaka Eiichiro Oda’s return to his regular release schedule. Typically, Oda will shoot for a three-on-one-off schedule where he publishes three chapters in a row before taking a one-week break. This is the predominant release schedule the series has had for years and is clearly Oda’s preferred way of producing the story.

However, apprehension to this assumption is understandable considering the tumultuous release schedule the manga has faced in recent months. By the time chapter 1136 is officially released, it will mark just the sixth chapter released by the series in the last three months. This is due to several planned and unplanned breaks that Oda took in recent months, thus this incredibly slow and uncharacteristic release pace over recent months.

Oda first took a two-week break to visit the set of Netflix’s One Piece Live Action series in South Africa, before returning home and needing to take another break after getting sick. However, once Oda’s health returned, the time for Shueisha’s holiday breaks was here. Now, just before January 2025’s midpoint and One Piece chapter 1136’s release, the stars are finally aligned for the series to return to relative normalcy in its release cadence.

Thankfully, fans are incredibly understanding and encouraging of Oda to take as many breaks as he needs to stay healthy and prioritize his well-being. Many even assert that Oda should switch to a biweekly schedule, which would both give him more rest time and presumably increase the story’s quality overall.

In any case, it seems the chaotic release calendar the series has had in recent months is finally over. While it’s still speculative that Oda is returning to his regular release schedule in the immediate future, this is more likely than not the case.

