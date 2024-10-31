From Luffy's Gear 5 to Figarland Garling's strength - Eiichiro Oda answers 10 One Piece questions

The One Piece manga is on a two-week hiatus due to Eiichiro Oda’s involvement in the filming of Season 2 of Netflix’s live-action adaptation of the pirate-themed franchise. But fans won’t be left empty-handed in the meantime, as the One Piece author has promised to answer ten key questions about some of the manga’s most intriguing details.

Since Oda’s question-and-answer corner was announced, fans have been excitedly trembling. One Piece is packed with secrets and mysteries, and it’s not every day that the author himself reveals insight about some of them. Read on to find out the content of Oda’s special Q&A, which is set to be officially published in Weekly Shonen Jump issue #49.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece manga up to chapter 1131.

Eiichiro Oda answers ten One Piece questions on Weekly Shonen Jump issue #49

1) How does Gear 5 allow Luffy to create objects at will?

Luffy conjuring a pair of goggles (Image via Toei Animation)

The first question was about Luffy’s unreal ability to perform absurd actions in his Gear 5 form, such as morphing goggles from his hair or shaping a tree trunk into a baseball bat. Oda replied that this magic-like power was the gateway to Nika’s imagination.

This confirms that the Gear 5 transformation grants Luffy what is known as “toon force,” the ability to bypass the physical laws of nature for comedic effects. After awakening the true nature of his Human-Human Fruit, Model: Nika, the One Piece protagonist, can use his newfound cartoonish powers to shape reality at will.

2) Did Sabo train to master the Flame-Flame Fruit?

Sabo using the Flame-Flame Fruit (Image via Toei Animation)

The second question was about Sabo and the Flame-Flame Fruit. During the Dressrosa Arc, Sabo ate this Logia-type Devil Fruit to continue the legacy of its previous wielder, which was his sworn brother Portgas D. Ace.

Oda confirmed that Sabo trained hard every day to become a skilled user of the Flame-Flame Fruit. To be fair, this had already been shown in the manga, which depicted the Revolutionary Army’s second-in-command practicing his Devil Fruit abilities earnestly.

3) Has Dragon ever spent time with Luffy?

Dragon watching over Luffy (Image via Toei Animation)

The third question was about the father-and-son relationship between Monkey D. Dragon and Monkey D. Luffy. As it’s well known, Dragon left Luffy in the care of his father, Monkey D. Garp, when the former was still an infant. Luffy spent his childhood with Garp and never saw Dragon’s face in person, only learning of his existence after growing up and becoming a pirate.

Oda explained that Dragon had spent some time with Luffy but that Luffy had no memory of it. This is because, as the leader of the Revolutionary Army, Dragon didn’t want his enemies to target Luffy. Oda also mentioned that Dragon felt a strong emotion when – unbeknownst to Luffy – he saw his son in front of him in Rogue Town.

4) Did Blackbeard name his ship after Rocks D. Xebec?

Blackbeard as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

The fourth question was about the connection between Marshall D. Teach “Blackbeard” and Rocks D. Xebec. Teach, the only One Piece character to have ever eaten two Devil Fruits, named his ship the “Saber of Xebec.”

The World Government has erased every information about Xebec from history. Therefore, his full name is unknown to most people, who only know him as Rocks, the captain of the Rocks Pirates. Unsurprisingly, Oda didn’t answer the question directly, only saying that the name of Teach’s ship may or may not be a coincidence.

The implication here is that Teach and Xebec are deeply connected to each other and that the details will only be revealed in the One Piece story when the time is right.

5) Did Shanks learn Divine Departure from Roger, or did he copy it?

Shanks using Divine Departure in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The fifth question was about Divine Departure. Known as Kamusari in the original Japanese spelling, this technique consists of a powerful sword slash infused with a blast of Conqueror’s Haki. Shanks used this attack to defeat Eustass Kid in a single blow, but the move is also known for being Gol D. Roger’s signature technique.

Back in the day, Roger used it to overpower the formidable samurai Kozuki Oden. Oda explained that Shanks had always looked up to Roger and was able to imitate his technique. The One Piece author added that this was an incredible feat that emphasized Shanks’ talent, as the other members of the Roger Pirates were unable to do the same.

6) How does the Cross Guild’s bounty system work?

Oda explained the Cross Guild bounties (Image via Toei Animation)

The sixth question was about the new bounty system issued by the Cross Guild. The former Warlords Dracule Mihawk and Crocodile co-founded this organization to combine Mihawk’s formidable battle power with Crocodile’s cunning intellect in order to complete the latter’s “Operation Utopia” plan. To alienate any unwanted attention from himself, Mihawk let Buggy be the figurehead leader of the Cross Guild.

The organization soon became a thorn in the side of the Navy as it began to issue bounties on the Marines. This threw the world into chaos as the citizens, attracted by the bounties, started targeting the Marines who were supposed to protect them. Oda explained that the Cross Guild’s bounties are issued depending on each Marine’s formal rank. Still, certain famous Marines may have particularly high bounties regardless of their position in the Navy’s hierarchy.

On a general note, this is how the system works:

Fleet Admiral - Five crowns.

Five crowns. Admirals - Three crowns.

Three crowns. Vice Admirals - Five stars.

Five stars. Rear Admirals - Three stars.

Three stars. Captains and Commodores - One star.

One star. Field officers below the rank of Commander - One million berries.

One million berries. Company officers - One hundred thousand berries.

One star is the equivalent of one hundred million berries, while one crown is the equivalent of one billion berries. As such, Fleet Admiral Sakazuki “Akainu” has a bounty of five billion berries, making him the third highest known bounty in One Piece after Gol D. Roger and Edward Newgate “Whitebeard”. To be fair, given that the Cross Guild bounties are issued based on the officer’s rank, former Fleet Admiral Sengoku should also have a bounty of five billion berries.

7) What is Kuzan’s job as a member of the Blackbeard Pirates?

Kuzan and Blackbeard together (Image via Toei Animation)

The seventh question was about Kuzan’s involvement with the Blackbeard Pirates. A former Marine Admiral known as “Aokiji”, Kuzan left the Navy after losing to Akainu. The two fought a fierce battle to determine the next Fleet Admiral of the Marines. Since leaving the Navy, Kuzan has seemingly joined the Blackbeard Pirates, becoming the captain of the Tenth Ship of Teach’s armada.

Oda explained that Kuzan isn’t the type to appreciate someone like Teach, but he sympathizes with his idea of living on his own terms. Rather than doing evil things under the World Government's orders, Kuzan joined Teach to live freely as a pirate.

Even though being part of a pirate crew can mean doing evil things, at least he would be free to act as he chooses. Oda also mentioned that Kuzan has already caused some casualties as a result of his involvement with the Blackbeard Pirates.

8) What is the World Military Draft in which Issho and Aramaki joined the Marines?

Fujitora as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

The eighth question was about the World Military Draft, a recruitment process that took place during the two-year timeskip. As a result of it, Issho “Fujitora” and Aramaki “Ryokugyu” were chosen as the two new Admirals to replace Aokiji and Akainu.

Oda revealed that every country can rely on powerful soldiers in the One Piece world. The World Government decided to hold a global draft to strengthen the Navy’s military power by recruiting the best soldiers worldwide. However, by sending their most capable soldiers, certain countries weakened themselves, which led to revolutions and regime changes.

As for Fujitora and Ryokugyu, they are incredibly mighty individuals who maintain order with their sense of justice. They earned the position of Admiral due to their remarkable strength, which is high enough for Donquixote Doflamingo to consider them monsters. This latest detail directly references what Doflamingo said about Fujitora and Ryokugyu during the Dressrosa Arc.

9) What happened during the Rocky Port Incident, and why did it make Koby famous?

The island of Hachinosu (Image via Toei Animation)

The ninth question was about the Rocky Port Incident, an event during the two-year timeskip that caused Koby to become famous all over the One Piece world. Oda summarized the incident, explaining that its responsibility was Trafalgar D. Water Law. Upon hearing about a certain Poneglyph being hidden on Hachinosu, Law hijacked a passenger ship called “Rocky Port” to infiltrate the island.

Law’s original plan was to sneak aboard a smuggling ship, but the ship he hijacked was carrying the king and the nobles from a certain kingdom. After arriving at Hachinosu, Law fought some pirates. Marshall D. Teach “Blackbeard” and Koby also arrived on the island, each for his own reasons.

Despite their different goals, Blackbeard, Koby, and Law joined forces to fight the ruler of Hachinosu, a former member of the Rocks Pirates named Ochoku. In the end, Teach became the new ruler of the island, while the World Government appointed Law as a Warlord for bringing the hearts of a hundred pirates. Koby protected the civilians, gaining fame as a hero.

10) How strong is Figarland Garling?

Figarland Garling as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

The tenth question was about Saint Figarland Garling, a Celestial Dragon who played a major role in the God Valley Incident. Asked about Garling’s strength, Oda simply confirmed that this character is meant to be a powerful individual and that there’s a reason for this strength.

The former Supreme Commander of the World Government’s Holy Knights, Garling, was recently chosen as the new member of the Five Elders to replace Saint Jaygarcia Saturn. Thus, it’s easy to see why One Piece author Eiichiro Oda is teasing Garling as a force to be reckoned with. Garling will soon take action, showing off his fighting skills.

