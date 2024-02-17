One Piece chapter 1107 finally confirms Caribou's intrigue with the Blackbeard Pirates

Until the official release of One Piece chapter 1107, which is set for February 19, 2024, fans will have to settle for the issue’s raw scans. Based on these sneak peeks, the new installment of Eiichiro Oda’s manga will continue narrating the events of the Egghead Incident.

Quite unexpectedly, One Piece chapter 1107 delighted fans by answering a question that has been dragging on for years. The subject under debate was Caribou, a malicious and yet gutless pirate whose cunning tactic allowed him to acquire information about Poseidon and Pluton, two of the three all-powerful Ancient Weapons.

Being aware of these items’ world-destroying potential, the wicked Caribou sought to make a profit from the knowledge he had gained. Most notably, upon learning the identity of Poseidon and the location of Pluton, Caribou declared his intent to divulge them to an unspecified individual, whose identity was finally revealed in One Piece chapter 1107.

One Piece chapter 1107 discloses that Caribou’s “certain someone” is none other than Blackbeard

Who is Caribou in One Piece

Caribou and Luffy as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

A notorious and greedy pirate, Caribou ranks among the One Piece world’s “super rookies”, but he is rather weak compared to most of the Worst Generation’s Eleven Supernovas. Caribou ate the Swamp-Swamp Fruit, which enables him to create mud and turn himself into it.

Caribou can use this Logia Devil Fruit power to capture his enemies in bottomless swamps. However, his moves are only effective against the most average fighters. Caribou is, in fact, the typical person who acts tough with the weak and becomes compliant with the strong.

Although he lacks the power to pose any serious challenge to high-level combatants, Caribou can still use the Swamp-Swamp Fruit to move around in disguise and eavesdrop on conversations. As such, he typically ends up learning things he can take advantage of.

Caribou using the Swamp-Swamp Fruit in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

On Fish-Man Island, Caribou tried to kidnap as many mermaids as possible to sell them, as well as to steal the country’s national treasure. Shortly after, upon overhearing a conversation between King Neptune and Nico Robin, he learned that the Ryugu Kingdom’s Mermaid Princess Shirahoshi was Poseidon, one of the three Ancient Weapons.

Unlike the other two, which are items capable of immeasurable destruction, Poseidon is a living being. To be exact, Poseidon is a mermaid who can command the huge aquatic creatures called “Sea Kings”. After the death of the first original Poseidon, her descendants who manifested the same rare trait were granted that name as a title.

After finding out that Shirahoshi was the current Poseidon, Caribou declared:

With a mountain of treasure in one hand and the princess’ secret in the other, I was all set to curry favor with a certain someone, but now it’s all ruined!

Shirahoshi as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

As Caribou tried to use his Swamp-Swamp Fruit to capture Shirahoshi, he was stopped by Luffy, who sent him flying. Eventually, Caribou was beaten and captured by X Drake, who at the time was acting on behalf of the Beasts Pirates. Imprisoned in Wano, he exploited the Straw Hat crew’s arrival to break free.

Following the Onigashima Raid, Caribou spied on the Straw Hats. As he overheard that another Ancient Weapon, the mighty Pluton, was hidden somewhere in Wano, he immediately thought about passing the information on to the same mysterious individual he mentioned in Fish-Man Island:

"Pluton is in Wano!? First Poseidon, now this!? I gotta let a certain someone know about this!!!”

Caribou's hilarious face as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Based on Caribou’s words, it sounded as if he wanted to reveal the information, but had not done that yet. When the Straw Hat Pirates departed from the country, Caribou hid himself aboard their ship, the Thousand Sunny. However, he was discovered and promptly locked away in a barrel. As the Straw Hats arrived in Egghead, they released him.

Caribou tried to blame them for setting foot on a World Government island, but Zoro ordered him to just get out of their sight. With no other choice, Caribou obeyed Zoro’s intimation and left. After being gone for a long time, he finally reappeared in One Piece chapter 1107.

The latest One Piece chapter reveals Caribou’s long-dreamed allegiance

Thrown away by Luffy’s Dawn Gatling attack, Saint Saturn was sent flying away. As he was emerging from the rubble of the buildings he crashed into, two officers of the Blackbeard Pirates, Catarina Devon and Van Augur, suddenly appeared right in front of him.

Devon touched Saturn’s body with her hand, which is a major development, as from now onwards she will be able to replicate his exact look through her special Devil Fruit ability. Enraged, Saturn questioned Devon and Augur about the reasons for their presence on Egghead.

After briefly talking with Devon and Augur about Blackbeard, Saturn tried to strike them with his huge claws. However, Augur used his Warp-Warp Fruit to teleport both himself and Devon far away. Once out of Saturn’s reach, the two prepared to return to their ship and leave the island, but Caribou appeared before them.

Caribou and Bartolomeo seem to be specular characters in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

Pleased to the point where he was crying tears of joy, Caribou declared that he had been searching the Blackbeard Pirates for a long time, and that he would love to join them. He even addressed that he became a pirate out of admiration for Teach. Finally, with a grotesquely happy face, Caribou begged Augur and Devon to take him with them so that he could meet Teach.

Funnily enough, Caribou’s behavior towards Teach is the same as Bartolomeo’s with Luffy. Both Caribou and Bartolomeo set sail because of their respective idols and somehow gained individual fame as Supernovas. They also share the same tendency to end up as comic relief characters in the series, even though they both are violent and ruthless scoundrels.

Needless to say, the parallel between Bartolomeo and Caribou only corroborates the well-known narrative link between Luffy and Teach, who are portrayed as equal but opposite nemeses.

Caribou being in cahoots with the Blackbeard Pirates is a major thing

Augur and Devon as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

Considering the recent events, it’s highly likely that Caribou will reveal his information about Pluton and Poseidon’s whereabouts to Teach, further increasing the already formidable potential of the Blackbeard Pirates. Admittedly, Teach’s crew is shaping up to be one of the most accredited contenders in the rush for the One Piece.

After defeating Trafalgar Law, Blackbeard stole his two Road Poneglyphs. It must be noted that he can decipher them, thanks to the special ability owned by Charlotte Pudding, whom he holds hostage precisely for that reason.

Assuming that Kuzan and Augur took a copy of the Poneglyph kept in Whole Cake Island, the Blackbeard Pirates might even have three Road Poneglyphs out of four. Moreover, following the events of Hachinosu, they captured Monkey D. Garp, the famed “Marine Hero”, whom they can use as ransom to negotiate with the World Government.

As if that wasn’t enough, Devon copied Saint Saturn’s appearance with her Devil Fruit, meaning that the Blackbeard Pirates can now impersonate one of the Five Elders. This unexpected development opens up interesting scenarios, as, turning herself into Saint Saturn, Devon can do just about anything to manipulate the Navy and the World Government to the benefit of Blackbeard.

The Egghead Incident was stated to shock the world, and the reason for this qualification might be the demise of Saint Jaygarcia Saturn from the Five Elders. If that were the case, with Saturn dying or somehow disappearing from circulation during the arc, Devon would be free to impersonate him and infiltrate the World Government.

Marshall D. Teach "Blackbeard" as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

After all, Van Augur declared that Blackbeard and his men were aiming for the world itself. In this regard, gaining knowledge of the location of two Ancient Weapons out of three truly makes them the most dangerous group of villains in the series.

That’s not even considering that their ranks are composed of someone who can use the Dark-Dark Fruit and the Quake-Quake Fruit at once, an individual who, even before gaining a Devil Fruit for himself, was already as strong as the dreadful Magellan, and, allegedly, even a former Marine Admiral. The rest of the officers are all experienced combatants and dangerous Devil Fruit users in their own right.

Once he gets to know about Pluton and Poseidon, Blackbeard might attack the locations in which they are hidden, i.e., Wano and Fish-Man Island. As it’s well known, those places are under the Straw Hat crew’s protection, which, needless to say, creates yet another reason to build up the fated conflict between the Blackbeard Pirates and the Straw Hats.

