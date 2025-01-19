One Piece chapter 1136: Zoro and Nami help Luffy as Loki refuses the Holy Knights' offer

One Piece chapter 1136 was expected to primarily focus on series protagonist Monkey D. Luffy as he and his crew continued to enjoy the celebratory feast being thrown for them. Officially released earlier this weekend, the latest issue focused on Luffy and his crew, but not how fans initially expected.

Instead, One Piece chapter 1136 finally saw Luffy come clean about his deal with Loki to his second-in-command Zoro and longtime Straw Hat crewmate Nami. However, they may not have much time at all, with the apparent Holy Knights “Shanks” and Gunko successfully reaching Loki and making him an offer in the installment.

One Piece chapter 1136 sees Elbaph’s invaders all but confirmed as Holy Knights

One Piece chapter 1136: Loki’s past and Luffy’s deal

One Piece chapter 1136 begins with the issue’s title, The Country That Awaits the Sun, and the issue’s cover story, which continues Yamato’s pilgrimage across Wano. Here, Holdem is seen leading Yamato, Otama, and Speed up to a building that has Who’s face on it. Starting its story, the issue begins with Luffy excitedly eating the moose meat while Jarul discusses how rare it is for humans to make it to and realize the Sun Realm is Elbaph.

Usopp, meanwhile, is bragging to the Giants about various adventures, such as defeating Oars. Some Giants are also shocked to meet Jinbe, prompting them to discuss other races they want to meet. Sanji is unsurprisingly enamored with the girls, while Brook is asked what he is, and Zoro and Nami discuss how shocking it is to see Giants that don’t really go out to sea. The Road then approaches Nami and Zoro, apologizing for his actions before at Gerd’s behest.

One Piece, chapter 1136, sees Zoro saying it’s fine since no one died, but it makes it clear that Road would’ve if Usopp hadn’t stopped him from attacking. The other Giants tease Road for not checking Luffy and co’s bounties before kidnapping them, while Road rants about how everyone born on Elbaph shares the same dream of becoming the next Sun God. The other Giants argue about the Sun God and whether he’s the God of Liberation, Destruction, or Laughter.

One Piece chapter 1136 sees the Giants reveal key info about Sun God Nika (Image via Toei Animation)

The Giants then mention the sacred “Harley” texts, which seem to be Elbaph’s mythology and history. It’s said they’re written in an ancient language with multiple text interpretations. Jarul clarifies that while it’s unclear which translation is accurate, the texts claim that the world has already been destroyed twice before, with Nika’s name mentioned in both. Jarul says that whether he’s a savior or a destroyer, Nika’s return heralds great change, which is why rulers fear him.

One Piece, chapter 1136, sees Luffy recognize Nika as the person Bonney mentioned, prompting Jarul to explain who Nika is. He adds that Nika is adorned by white clouds, with white hair and white clothes as well, and a contagious, booming laugh. Luffy agrees they look similar but swears Nika has nothing to do with him. The Giants then say that while they aren’t defending Road, he is right about them looking up to Nika and sharing the same dream.

Jarul clarifies that Loki was the same, too, theorizing that he murdered King Harald in an attempt to follow Nika’s footsteps. Luffy then asks if Loki’s a good guy, which the Giants immediately dismiss. They first reveal that Harald received a prophecy that he’d be killed by his son even before Loki was born, before going into all the tragedies he caused and had happened since his birth. This includes the death of the Queen and endangering countless lives.

One Piece chapter 1136: Underworld negotiations

One Piece chapter 1136 sees the Giants emphasize Loki’s guilt in killing Harald, also explaining that Jarul was stabbed through the head trying to stop Loki. Jarul says his helmet saved him in the end, but Luffy says otherwise. The Giants then reveal Shanks stopped him at sea six years ago when Shanks captured him. This catches Luffy’s attention, and he immediately asks if Shanks came here, learning he was just on Elbaph, but his current location is unknown.

Zoro is shown to be looking at Luffy as he says this, eventually meeting with him on the village outskirts and learning the truth of his deal with Loki. However, he tells Luffy to exercise caution since Loki is likely tricking him, given his reputation. Nami suddenly appears as the focus shifts to the three of them being taken to Aurust Castle by Road on a Svarr. Zoro and Nami agree to help Luffy get the key and go with Loki, emphasizing that they’ll deal with him if he tries something.

One Piece, chapter 1136, sees the trio arrive at Aurust Castle, and Nami reveals that she’s more interested in the treasure than anything else. Focus then shifts to the Underworld, where Loki laughs while refusing to join the Holy Knights at “Shanks” and his ally’s offer. “Shanks” asks if they have any intel on Loki, but the woman with him answers that they have none because Road’s crow attacked all the informants sent to Elbaph.

"Shanks" and his ally are rejected by Loki in One Piece chapter 1136 (Image via Toei Animation)

The woman is then introduced as Gunko, a Holy Knight, and her design is also revealed. Her left eye is shown to be colored the opposite of her right eye, while she’s wearing a blazer with very long sleeves. She also has high boots with some bandages on her legs. She then turns one of the extra-long sleeves of her blazer into an unraveling bandage with an arrow on its tip. As she prepares to attack, “Shanks” warns her not to be hasty while a wolf approaches them.

In One Piece chapter 1136, Loki tells the wolf to attack, but Gunko easily stops and captures it. This prompts Shanks to offer to spare the wolf if Loki changes his mind, but Loki refuses, saying a warrior doesn’t reject when it’s their time to go. The issue ends with Loki promising to use his rage over his friend's death to fuel his eventual destruction of the world further.

One Piece chapter 1136: In summation

Overall, chapter 1136 is an incredibly exciting installment that seemingly sets up a major Underworld conflict. More likely than not, Luffy’s group will eventually run into “Shanks” and Gunko, which should both lead to a fight and reveal who “Shanks” is. Fans can also expect additional focus on the other Straw Hats and Giants, possibly revealing the truth of King Harald’s murder in the process.

