Latest One Piece spoilers tease the Void Century's Great Flood as the second in history

One Piece chapter 1136's alleged spoilers were recently released and revealed one of the God Knights' identities alongside their actual motive of recruiting Loki into their ranks. While almost the entirety of the chapter focused on the Sun God's significance in giant culture, dialogue stating that the world has already ended two times before revealed a much more significant detail regarding the Void Century.

While the Void Century has already been clarified to be the time period where the "Great Flood" took place and purged the civilizations, it might have been the second such calamity, further fueling the theories around the One Piece world being in a loop of rebirth and destruction.

One Piece chapter 1136 might've delivered the series' biggest reveal yet

The Void Century has maintained its position as the reason behind current events while simultaneously being one of the most elusive and unknown plot points. Although not much about it is known, Vegapunk's worldwide broadcast made it clear that the Void Century marked a great tragedy in the series' history.

While the actual reasons behind the tragedy remain unknown to this day, it is known that the tragedy was delivered via a great flood that consumed most of the advanced civilizations present during that time.

While Joyboy's involvement in the events of the Void Century has become common knowledge, the myths and preconceptions surrounding the "Sun God" have remained obscure. Although One Piece Chapter 1136 focused solely on revealing Loki's history, along with Shanks' contribution to his subjugation, a few lines of throwaway dialogue added to the existing lore around the Void Century.

The Sun God Nika has always been an integral part of giant civilization, with many giants aspiring to hold the mantle of the "Sun God." While the appearance of this "Sun God" coincides with Luffy's Gear 5 form for obvious reasons, the interpreta-tions of the Sun God's status have been revealed to reflect that of both a destroyer and a liberator.

The sacred texts referred to by the giants have also stated that the world has ended twice, subtly implying that the great flood of the Void Century was the second world-ending event to have occurred.

While the megastructures appearing alongside Vegapunk's broadcast surely belong to the Lost Kingdom, the Lost Kingdom might also be the survivors of the first cataclysm.

In contrast, the current regime comprises the survivors of the second cataclysm. In both of these tragedies, the Sun God must have taken the role of both a liberator and a destroyer, contributing to the conflicting myths about the Sun God's actual role.

One Piece chapter 1136 will be officially released on January 19, 2024, and available for reading on Shueisha's MANGA Plus platform. Although ambiguities and mysteries around Nika are piling up, the Elbaph arc's focus on Loki and his assumed title might reveal Nika's entire origin and effect throughout the world's history.

