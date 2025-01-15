One Piece may have already revealed how Shanks became an emperor

Red-Haired Shanks and his status as one of the strongest entities in One Piece have been solidified vehemently throughout its decades-long run. While Shanks is the only Emperor remaining from the previous generation, his rise to that position is still mysterious.

The past Emperors, such as Whitebeard, Kaido, and Big Mom, shared a common lineage as former members of the Rocks Pirates and commanded large-scale operations. In contrast, Shanks did not possess these qualities to validate his Emperor status, aside from his character and strength.

Chapter 1136's spoilers reveal that Shanks was the individual who subjugated Loki exactly six years ago, inadvertently suggesting that this event was what propelled Shanks to the rank of Emperor.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the One Piece series.

One Piece chapter 1136: Loki's subjugation might've been Shanks' greatest feat yet

Shanks as shown in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece chapter 1136 alleged spoilers were recently released, revealing many details about Elbaph's beliefs and the objectives of the God Knights. The God Knights, who appeared in chapter 1134, swiftly made a beeline for Loki. According to the spoilers, the God Knights wanted to recruit Loki into their ranks, but Loki refused the offer nonetheless.

Although the chapter's main focus remained on Loki and his meeting with the God Knights, a few lines of throwaway dialogue from the giants might have revealed how Shanks became an Emperor.

Rocks D. Xebec, the captain of the Rocks Pirates (Image via Toei Animation)

The rank of an Emperor is usually reserved for the four strongest crews, each commanding numerous islands under their flag. While every member of the old generation of Emperors earned their title due to their obvious strength and past affiliation with the Rocks Pirates, Shanks' rise through the ranks had not been revealed until now.

Chapter 1136 included a few panels that voiced how Loki's rampage was stopped by none other than Shanks six years ago. While fans heavily predicted this reveal, the event coincides with Shanks' ascension to the title of Emperor. Red-Haired Shanks, one of the key members of the Roger Pirates, later embarked on a quest to recruit a competent crew. His crew is now considered one of the most well-balanced and heavy-hitting groups currently sailing the seas.

Blackbeard as shown in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

A few older panels from the manga also describe Shanks as an Emperor who has held his position for six years. This timeline aligns his ascension to the post of Emperor with Loki's subjugation.

While there is no substantial proof linking Loki's subjugation as the sole event that propelled Shanks to this rank, it is worth noting that Blackbeard also rose through the ranks after being directly involved in Whitebeard's death and the subjugation of his crew.

While Loki's power level remains undisclosed, recent events suggest he is one of the strongest entities in the series. This is especially evident since the Holy Knights are trying to recruit him, and his subjugation may have played a pivotal role in Shanks' rise to Emperor status.

Final thoughts

One Piece chapter 1136 will be officially released on January 19, 2024, focusing on Loki and his interactions with the God Knights. While the identities of the God Knights have not been revealed, many fans speculate that one might be Shanks' supposed twin.

Although fans initially expected the Elbaph arc to focus on internal family drama, recent revelations have shown that the World Government and the God Knights will play a significant role.

