One Piece chapter 1137: Release date and time, where to read, and more

One Piece chapter 1137 is set to release on Monday, January 27, 2025 at 12AM JST according to the official MANGA Plus website. With a fight seemingly brewing in the Underworld as the Romance Dawn Trio makes their way there, fans are expecting an exciting string of issues ahead.

However, verifiable spoilers for the upcoming One Piece chapter 1137 are unfortunately unavailable as of this article’s writing. Although the series has an active leaker community, these spoilers are typically released closer to the middle of the release week rather than early on.

What fans have is reliable, official release information directly from the source via Shueisha’s free-to-read MANGA Plus platform. Moreover, there are a few major story beats and developments fans can most likely expect from One Piece chapter 1137, discussed below..

One Piece chapter 1137 release date and time

One Piece chapter 1137 should give the Romance Dawn Trio the spotlight (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece chapter 1137 will officially release at 12 a.m. JST on Monday, January 27, 2025 in Japan. Most international audiences should see the chapter become readable on Sunday, January 26, likewise. However, a minority of overseas readers will instead see it go live early in the morning on Monday, January 27. The time of release will vary by region and time zone.

One Piece chapter 1137 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zone Local release time Pacific Standard Time 7AM, Sunday, January 26, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 10AM, Sunday, January 26, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 3PM, Sunday, January 26, 2025 Central European Time 4PM, Sunday, January 26, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:30PM, Sunday, January 26, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11PM, Sunday, January 26, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 12AM, Monday, January 27, 2025 Australia Central Time 1:30AM, Monday, January 27, 2025

Where to read One Piece chapter 1137?

"Shanks" may have his full name and design finally revealed in One Piece chapter 1136 (Image via Toei Animation)

There are three major official and legal ways of reading the upcoming installment, save for buying the corresponding compilation volume when it’s made available. Viz Media’s website and Shueisha’s MANGA Plus service are both free but only offer the first and latest three issues in a series. Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app gives full access to select titles (including One Piece), but via a monthly subscription service which is relatively inexpensive.

One Piece chapter 1136 recap

One Piece chapter 1136 began with Jarul explaining to Luffy that most humans don’t make it to the Sun World, assuming the Underworld is Elbaph and then leaving. Usopp is telling tall tales of his journeys, while Jinbe and Sanji are fraternizing with Giants. Brook is also speaking with them, while Road approaches Zoro and Nami to apologize. They accept it, but Zoro makes it clear that he’d have killed Road if Usopp didn’t stop him.

The Giants then begin discussing the Sun God, and their ancient religious text called the Harley. There are many interpretations, but it claims that the world was destroyed twice in the past with Nika involved in each. The Giants then argue over whether Nika is the God of Liberation, Destruction, or Laughter. Luffy also learns that Nika is said to look like him when he’s in Gear 5, hence why people keep saying they look alike.

Luffy then asks if Loki is a good guy, which the Giants confirm couldn’t be farther from the truth. This also confirms that Shanks stopped Loki at sea six years ago, which gets Luffy excited. Noticing his excitement, Zoro and Nami get the truth of his deal with Loki out of him, and decide to help him get Loki’s keys. The issue ended with “Shanks” and his ally Gunko trying to force Loki to join the Holy Knights, but being unsuccessful so far.

What to expect from One Piece chapter 1137 (speculative)?

One Piece chapter 1137 should begin with a continued focus on the Romance Dawn Trio as they enter Aurust Castle to try and find the key to Loki’s cuffs. Here, the Giants who were attacked by “Shanks” and Gunko will likely try to accuse the Straw Hats of being traitorous, thinking them to be allied with the two Holy Knights.

Chapter 1137 should also give focus to Loki’s conversation with the Holy Knights, which should continue at a stalemate. However, the issue will likely end with Shanks teasing some major information regarding the truth of Loki’s murder of King Harald.

