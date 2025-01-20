Loki may actually be Nika, and One Piece chapter 1136 shows how

One Piece chapter 1136 was released on January 19, 2025. The chapter introduced the enigma of the Sun God as the giants revealed their mixed opinions on God's true nature. This also brought back Loki's claims of being the Sun God. So, could the claims in chapter 1136 prove Loki's status as the Sun God real? The answer is straightforward, and it concerns Vegapunk's theory.

During the Egghead Island, Vegapunk revealed that the devil fruits are the manifestations of human desires. So, humans might have desires or imagined different Sun Gods, each according to their imaginations. This proved that Loki could be a Sun God alongside Luffy, opening the possibility of more such fruits on the Grand Line.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the One Piece manga series and has the author's opinion.

One Piece: Exploring Loki's status as a Sun God

Giants debating the true nature of the Sun God (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha)

One Piece chapter 1136 commenced with a focus on the party where the giants thanked the Straw Hat Pirates for their efforts. During the party, the giants also started debating the existence of the Sun God when everyone started fighting over the God's true nature.

While one group was adamant that the Sun God was a liberator, one group stated that he was a destroyer. Moreover, one side even debated that the God was the god of laughter. However, Jarul removed the misinterpretations and put a question mark on this God's true identity as the Harley texts, which explained the existence of the Sun God, explained his personality in different ways.

The Sun God as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The word 'Sun God' is usually associated with the liberator 'Nika' who is also the model for Luffy's Human-Human devill fruit. However, there is no strict rule that confirms that there might only be one Sun God in existence. That's because the theory of the most genius scientists supports the existence of multiple Sun Gods.

During Egghead Island, while Luffy was clashing with Lucci, Vegapunk revealed that the Gum-Gum fruit was not present in the Devil Fruit Encyclopedia and revealed that the Straw Hat Pirates' captain has the Nika fruit.

Loki as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

He continued by stating that devil fruits might be born from human desires, hinting that someone wanted the existence of a liberator which became possible in the form of Luffy's Nika fruit. The claims made in One Piece chapter 1136 might all be true as there might be multiple devil Sun God fruits.

However, one of the key interests might be the destroyer, which might be in the possession of the accursed prince. Loki's introduction featured his claim to destroy everything as he is the Sun God (has the Sun God fruit). It is supported by Vegapunk's theory regarding the birth of devil fruits and this might open a new lore for the Sun God devil fruit.

Analysis and Final Thoughts

Vegapunk as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Vegapunk is the only person who predicted the 'great flooding' and this should be enough to believe that his theories are more or less predictions of future events. However, there might be a limiting factor in such a case because the giants are obsessed with the Sun God and could have imagined hundreds of Sun Gods with different natures.

So, take this theory with a little bit of salt, but it has a convincing point. Loki's introduction and the past developments support Vegapunk's theory regarding the birth of devil fruits.

