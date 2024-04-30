One Piece: 10 foreshadowings of the Fate of the World before Vegapunk's message in chapter 1113

One Piece chapter 1113 was released on April 29, 2024, and the mysteries of the Grand Line could start unraveling in the upcoming chapters as the Vegapunk started his message about the 'truth of the world.'

Although the chapter was mostly focused on the Five Elders looking for Vegapunk-like headless chickens, the spotlight of the chapter could be its last panel, where the most genius scientist revealed the world's fate. Vegapunk claimed that the world would sink under the sea without revealing details.

Not surprisingly, this event could have been foreshadowed by numerous events in the past, which is a classic move by the author. In this article, every possible foreshadowing of the Grand Line sinking underwater before its reveal by Vegapunk in One Piece chapter 1113.

The eradication of the Lulusia Kingdom, Iceberg's words, and 9 other foreshadowing hints to the sinking to the Grand Line before One Piece chapter 1113

1) The eradication of the Lulusia Kingdom

Lulusia Kingdom after its eradication (Image via Shueisha)

In One Piece chapter 1060, the Five Elders tested a new product designed by Dr. Vegapunk on the orders of Im-sama (Imu). This was the Mother Flame, and the Five Elders utilized it through a weapon, which could be an ancient weapon, and destroyed the island where Lulusia Kingdom was present.

After it was destroyed, a hole was created in the sea, and the narrator claimed that the sea level had increased by 1 meter, which could be a foreshadowing of Vegapunk's message in chapter 1113.

2) Rayleigh becoming a coating mechanic

Rayleigh as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Silvers Rayleigh was the former crewmate of the Pirate King's crew. He was also one of the most trusted people of Roger and his right-hand man. His role in Roger Pirates hasn't been disclosed, but it is speculated that he was a master swordsman. During the timeskip, he was Luffy's teacher who taught him the concept of Haki.

After the Roger Pirates were disbanded, Rayleigh became a ship-coating mechanic despite being an amazing swordsman. This could foreshadow Vegapunk's message in chapter 1113, so he would know how to make a ship travel underwater.

3) The holy land of Mary Geoise at the top of the Red Line

The holy land of Mary Geoise (Image via Toei Animation)

The holy land of Mary Geoise is the capital of the World Government, where the people of the highest status reside, such as the Celestial Dragons and the Five Elders. The land is guarded by the strongest army of soldiers under the World Government, the God Knights.

Mary Geoise is located at the top of the Red Line, the large partition created worldwide. Pirates must cross the other way around by traveling underwater through Fisherman Island. The Mary Geoise being on top of the Red Line, which is higher than any island on the Grand Line, could be a foreshadowing of Vegapunk's message in One Piece chapter 1113.

4) Iceberg's words to Franky

Iceberg's message to Franky (Image via Shueisha)

Iceberg is the president of the Gallery-La ship repair company and the mayor of the Water-7 island. He was an apprentice of the master shipwright, Tom, alongside one of the Straw hat Pirates, Franky.

During a conversation with his old partner, Franky, about Aqua Laguna (the annual high tides of the sea that partially drown Water 7), Iceberg claimed that he would be working on making the whole of Water 7 float by transforming it into a ship. His true meaning was in the context of the Aqua Laguna, but this could also be a foreshadowing of Vegapunk's in chapter 1113.

5) Shanks' crew having no devil fruits

The Red Hair Pirates as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The Red Hair Pirates are one of the strongest pirate crews in the series, led by the Emperor and the former cremate of the Pirate King, Shanks. Shanks was also the inspiration for Luffy to become a pirate.

To this day, there isn't much known about Shanks' crew. Some plans speculate that his crewmates do not have any devil fruit powers, which could foreshadow Vegapunk's message in chapter 1113 because devil fruit users drown in the sea. Shanks' crew, being one of the strongest, could naturally be without any devil fruits to stay safe from the flooding.

6) The mystery of the bridge of Tequila Wolf

The bridge of Tequila Wolf (Image via Toei Animation)

Tequila Wolf is a country in the East Blue, where Kuma sent Robin during the timeskip. She observed the people of this country, who were slaves, building a bridge ordered by the World Nobles. One of the slaves conversed with her and told her that the main purpose of this bridge was unknown, but they were told it was being built to connect various islands.

The eerie details about this bridge's construction were that people started building it 700 years ago, and as soon as the people fell short due to the passing of the previous ones, new slaves would willingly appear.

Fan speculated that this bridge could lead to islands present in higher places, which could be a foreshadowing of Vegapunk's message in chapter 1113. Moreover, since this bridge started its construction 700 years ago, it could have introduced a considerable amount of mass to the sea, thus increasing sea level on its own.

7) Crocus living inside a whale

Crocus as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Crocus was a former member of the Roger Pirates. He was the doctor of this crew, and, as proclaimed by Rayleigh, was the only person who could relieve Roger's disease, which wasn't specified.

After retiring as a pirate, he becomes the overseer of the Twin Cape Lighthouse, a place present at the start of Grand Line for pirates who come from Reverse Mountains. He lived inside Laboon, a whale who adored the Rumbar Pirates and is still waiting for their arrival. The fact that such a wise pirate still lives inside a whale could foreshadow Vegapunk's message in chapter 1113.

8) Joyboy's promise to Fisherman Island

Fisherman Island as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Joyboy is a historical figure on the Grand Line who is one of the biggest mysteries in the series. He played a main role in the history of Fisherman Island. He was also indicated to have a relationship with Zunesha and the Iron Giant.

During the Fisherman Island arc, Neptune, the King of this island, explained to Nico Robin about their relationship with Joyboy. He was a man who promised to get them out of the depths of water but had to break this promise for some reason, 800 years ago.

But he later apologized for betraying his friends and claimed that he would return 800 years later and fulfill the promise of taking them out of the depths of the sea. This could be a foreshadowing of Vegapunk's message in One Piece chapter 1113.

With the world sinking underwater, and the sea level rising more than usual, the pressure at the bottom of the sea would become unbearable, destroying any life form not adept to living at the bottom. So, the Fisherman could be forced to move to the top from the depths of the sea.

9) Wano and Zou

Wano Kingdom (left) and Zou (right) (Image via Toei Animation)

The Wano Kingdom is present in the New World and is a country not affiliated with the World Government. The country is located at a very high spot, which is hard to reach, making it a closed country compared to other ones on the Grand Line. Similarly, Zou is another country not affiliated with the World Government present at the top of Zunesha, the giant elephant.

Both of these non-affiliated islands are safe from extreme flooding because of their geographical locations, which could be a foreshadowing of Vegapunk's message in One Piece chapter 1113.

10) Shandora

Shandora as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Shandora was a city in Jaya and was kicked out of the 20 families that had made the World Government in the past. For some reason, the city was torn from Jaya and blasted into the sky, where it became a part of Skypiea Island.

It is speculated that Shandora could have a key relation with the One Piece, which could be why it was blasted into the air by a Knock-up stream. This could foreshadow Vegapunk's message in One Piece chapter 1113.

