One Piece animator has a major message for fans waiting for Wano ending in 2023

One Piece had a fantastic year in 2022, with the manga delving into extraordinary lore that has captivated fans, the anime approaching the end of the Wano arc, and One Piece Film: RED being a box office hit in Japan and other countries. It is sure to maintain its dominance in 2023 as well.

At the JUMP Festa Super Stage 2023 event, mangaka Eiichiro Oda stated that great things were in store for the manga in 2023. Now, an One Piece animator has taken to Twitter to share a few hints that can only imply that good things are coming for fans of the series.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the One Piece manga.

One Piece animator hints at the major event of Wano arc getting adapted soon

While we wait for a new chapter and the release of a new episode, One Piece animator Henry Thurlow has some exciting news to share with fans. On Tuesday, January 3, he took to his Twitter account to say that "fans will get it all in 2023."

Henry Thurlow @henry_thurlow 2023 is arguably gonna be the best year for the ONE PIECE anime in its 25 year history.

From anime-only viewers wondering how Wano will end … to manga readers desperately waiting to see THAT scene adapted (or THAT one or THAT other one…) fans will get it all in 2023. 2023 is arguably gonna be the best year for the ONE PIECE anime in its 25 year history.From anime-only viewers wondering how Wano will end … to manga readers desperately waiting to see THAT scene adapted (or THAT one or THAT other one…) fans will get it all in 2023.

Thurlow started working on the series from episode 1017 and has also worked on Film: RED. One can also visit his Twitter account, @henry_thurlow, to see a short clip from episode 1033 in which he animated Big Mom in action.

In his tweet, Thurlow is referring to the epic battle between Luffy and Kaido in which the former will achieve his Gear Five transformation. After nearly dying in his previous encounter with Kaido, Luffy took his time getting back into action.

However, he cannot just win a fight against the strongest man alive without something changing, so he must awaken his Devil Fruit. It should be noted that Gear Five has already been adapted to anime in Film: RED.

Kaido, as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Fans are eager for the Wano arc to conclude

Soon after Thurlow's tweet, fans went into a frenzy as they knew that the animation of Gear Five would break the internet. It is the most anticipated scene in the entire Wano arc.

Furthermore, manga readers understand that it is not simply just any transformation but has significance in the One Piece universe that has yet to be fully explained.

Fans, however, have two valid complaints; the first is pace. The manga has recently slowed its pace, resulting in a slew of episodes that should have lasted only a few minutes.

Luke @lukefmd_ @OP_NEWS2022 @henry_thurlow Ever since the anime started stretching stuff that should last 30 seconds tops, I feel like it lacks a lotta quality. Should have gone seasonal a loooong time ago. @OP_NEWS2022 @henry_thurlow Ever since the anime started stretching stuff that should last 30 seconds tops, I feel like it lacks a lotta quality. Should have gone seasonal a loooong time ago.

However, it is unavoidable that they continue to release episodes while attempting to maintain a gap between the anime and the manga.

DeeeeeJaY @DejayHayes24 @OP_NEWS2022



Hopefully @henry_thurlow Of course, the pacing still gonna be slow. It's expected but for the animation and production, i think it's gonna be amazing and insaneHopefully @OP_NEWS2022 @henry_thurlow Of course, the pacing still gonna be slow. It's expected but for the animation and production, i think it's gonna be amazing and insaneHopefully

The use of color is another point of contention. Some fans believe that the manga has used too much color and will eventually look like Dragon Ball.

OP Wild World @OPWildWorld @OP_NEWS2022 @henry_thurlow I don't like the new One Piece art style and the new animation with a lot of effects. So seeing that message I imagine that they will continue the same. At least the manga is god @OP_NEWS2022 @henry_thurlow I don't like the new One Piece art style and the new animation with a lot of effects. So seeing that message I imagine that they will continue the same. At least the manga is god 🔥

hamudi.238 @Faiso15755368 @OP_NEWS2022 @henry_thurlow Nah I don’t think so. If they keep gonna animate Onepiece like goofy dragonball Z Animation than I’m out. They should do the animation like Sabaody, Water 7 etc those where the best not this cartoonish looking animation with too much color @OP_NEWS2022 @henry_thurlow Nah I don’t think so. If they keep gonna animate Onepiece like goofy dragonball Z Animation than I’m out. They should do the animation like Sabaody, Water 7 etc those where the best not this cartoonish looking animation with too much color

Others, however, claim that the anime is doing exceptionally well and that the amount of aura has been significantly reduced.

The Straw Hat Pirates and their allies are currently fighting the Animal Kingdom Pirates, while Yamato is holding his own against Kaido. Fans can expect to see Zoro back in action in episode 1046, which will be released on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at 9.30 am JST.

