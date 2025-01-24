Apocalypse Hotel anime announces April 2025 release and more with PV and visual

On Friday, January 24, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account for the Apocalypse Hotel anime unveiled a promotional video and visual to confirm the show's April 2025 premiere. In addition, the video revealed the anime's cast, staff, and the ending theme song.

Additionally, the main synopsis for the anime has arrived on the anime's website. Apocalypse Hotel anime serves as an original television anime project by CyberAgent and its subsidiary studio, Cygames Pictures. The series' production was announced on August 28, 2025, with a teaser visual.

Apocalypse Hotel anime's trailer reveals the April 2025 release window

Trending

According to the latest promotional video and visual shared by the anime's official staff, Apocalypse Hotel anime is set to premiere in April 2025. However, an exact release date and broadcast information have yet to be revealed.

The short video teases the anime's plot, featuring Yachiyo, a "Hotelier Robot," who works at the Galaxy Tower (Ginzaro) hotel, which is still in operation even after the civilization's collapse.

The promotional video showcases Yachiyo and other characters, tirelessly working in a hotel with no guests. According to the short clip, Saho Shirasu stars as Yachiyo, the hotel manager robot. The video previews Shirasu-san's voice as Yachiyo.

Expand Tweet

At the same time, the PV contains stunning background art, showcasing the show's post-apocalyptic, dystopian vibe. Moreover, the short clip reveals and previews the anime's ending theme song, Capsule by aiko, who also performs the show's opening theme, Skirt.

In addition to the PV, the official staff has unveiled a new key visual. The illustration depicts Yachiyo, who awaits a miracle on the quiet Earth.

Expand Tweet

Coming to the main staff, Kana Shundo, who has previously directed an episode in Saga of Taniya the Evil, directs Apocalypse Hotel anime at Cygames Pictures. Izumi Takemoto, the mangaka of Teke Teke My Heart and Garden Shimai, is enlisted as the character designer. Natsuki Yokoyama is designing those characters for animation.

Shigeru Murakoshi, noted for his contributions to Ninja Kamui and Zombie Land Saga, is handling the series scripts. Yoshiaki Fujisawa is credited as the music composer. Additional staff members include Kohei Honda as the art director, Yumi Jinguji as the editor, Masaharu Okazaki in photography, Miyuki Sunako in color setting, Yoshinori Nakano as the 3D director, dugout in Sound Production, Satoki Iida as the sound director and others.

About the Apocalypse Hotel anime

Yachiyo, as seen in the PV (Image via Cygames Pictures)

Based on the original scripts, the Apocalypse Hotel anime is set in a dystopian world, where society has collapsed and human beings have disappeared from the face of the Earth. With nature having reclaimed most of the land, only a solitary hotel remains functional.

The narrative centers around Yachiyo, a hotelier robot who tirelessly manages the Galaxy Tower (Ginzaro) hotel in Ginza, alongside the other robots, even though there are no guests. Together, Yachiyo and her colleagues await the return of the hotel's owner and the guests.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback