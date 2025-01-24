The Apothecary Diaries season 2 reveals English dub release date and more

Thursday, January 23, 2025 saw Crunchyroll officially announce the release date for the English dub of The Apothecary Diaries season 2, which begins streaming on Friday, January 24. Crunchyroll also confirmed the full cast and staff for the English dub of the series specifically, which is presumed to be a full list as of this article’s writing.

It was also confirmed that the English dub cast will see returning members from the first season, the most notable of those returns being Emi Lo as Maomao and Kaiji Tang as Jinshi. The Apothecary Diaries season 2’s English dub will be delayed by two weeks from the original Japanese audio due to its delay in starting relative to the Japanese premiere.

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 English dub streams every Friday on Crunchyroll starting January 24

Shawn Gann is directing the English dub for The Apothecary Diaries season 2, with Susie Nixon producing and Clayton Browning handling the adaptation. William Dewell serves as the mixer, while August Cline is the engineer. As mentioned above, Lo and Tang returning as main characters Maomao and Jinshi are undoubtedly the highlights of the season 2 cast list. The full cast list including the pair is as follows:

Emi Lo as Maomao

Kaiji Tang as Jinshi

Bree Han as Xiaolan

Monica Piskor as Lingli

Jim Foronda as Guen

Alex Hom as Gaoshun

Molly Zhang as Gyokuyou

Naya Moreno as Ailan

Giovannie Cruz as Hongniang

Monica Rial as Narrator

Kelly Greenshield as Guiyuan

Suzie Yeung as Shisui

Kelsey Cruz as Yinghua

Alex Mai as Emperor

Wendy Powell as Madam

Ciarán Strange as Pairin

Trina Nishimura as Lihua

Rebecca Danae as Meimei

Monica Flatley as Joka

Reshel Mae as Lishu

Oscar Seung as Ukyou

As mentioned above, the English dub for the second season of the smash-hit television anime series will be delayed by two episodes relative to the Japanese version. This is due to the fact that the English dub is premiering two weeks after the Japanese version did on January 10 in Japan. The series is airing for two consecutive cours, and Crunchyroll is streaming the series internationally weekly with English subtitles as it airs in Japan.

The second season’s opening theme song is titled “Hrakkaryoran,” or “Splendid Bounty,” and is performed by Lilas Ikuta. This is the first opening theme song performed by Ikuta for a television anime in her solo career; however, she has several credits with the YOASOBI unit as their vocalist under the name ikura. The ending theme song is titled “Shiawase no Recipe,” or “The Recipe for Happiness,” and is performed by singer-songwriter Dai Hirai.

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 serves as the continuation of the television anime adaptation of author Natsu Hyuga and illustrator Touko Shino’s original light novel series of the same name. The first season premiered in October 2023, airing its first three episodes simultaneously.

