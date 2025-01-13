The Apothecary Diaries season 2 complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 (Kusuriya no Hitorigoto Season 2) is a mystery-comedy anime series airing this Winter 2025 anime season. Episode 1 of the second installment premiered on January 10, 2025. The current sequel is animated by two animation studios: the newly established TOHO Animation Studio and OLM (Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro).

The same studios animated the prequel and have returned with a few more additions to the staff members. As announced by the sequel's production team, The Apothecary Diaries season 2 will be a two-hour series, divided into 24 episodes, that will be aired back-to-back.

How many episodes will The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 have?

The sequel series released its first episode on January 10, 2025. According to its designated time slot, the episode aired on Japanese TV channels like Animax, Nippon Television, and related ones. Luckily, the Winter 2025 anime series is also aired on Crunchyroll. The sequel's next installment is set to be released on January 17, 2025.

The sequel's entire release date schedule has already been released. Below is the entire schedule according to Pacific Time (PT), Greenwich Mean Time (GMT), and Indian Standard Time (IST):

Episode # Release Date (2025) Release Time (PT | GMT | IST) Episode # Release Date (2025) Release Time (PT | GMT | IST) 1 January 10 (Released) 6:40 AM | 2:40 PM | 8:10 PM 13 April 4 6:40 AM | 2:40 PM | 8:10 PM 2 January 17 (Released) 6:40 AM | 2:40 PM | 8:10 PM 14 April 11 6:40 AM | 2:40 PM | 8:10 PM 3 January 24 (Released) 6:40 AM | 2:40 PM | 8:10 PM 15 April 18 6:40 AM | 2:40 PM | 8:10 PM 4 January 31 (Released) 6:40 AM | 2:40 PM | 8:10 PM 16 April 25 6:40 AM | 2:40 PM | 8:10 PM 5 February 7 6:40 AM | 2:40 PM | 8:10 PM 17 May 2 6:40 AM | 2:40 PM | 8:10 PM 6 February 14 6:40 AM | 2:40 PM | 8:10 PM 18 May 9 6:40 AM | 2:40 PM | 8:10 PM 7 February 21 6:40 AM | 2:40 PM | 8:10 PM 19 May 16 6:40 AM | 2:40 PM | 8:10 PM 8 February 28 6:40 AM | 2:40 PM | 8:10 PM 20 May 23 6:40 AM | 2:40 PM | 8:10 PM 9 March 7 6:40 AM | 2:40 PM | 8:10 PM 21 May 30 6:40 AM | 2:40 PM | 8:10 PM 10 March 14 6:40 AM | 2:40 PM | 8:10 PM 22 June 6 6:40 AM | 2:40 PM | 8:10 PM 11 March 21 6:40 AM | 2:40 PM | 8:10 PM 23 June 13 6:40 AM | 2:40 PM | 8:10 PM 12 March 28 6:40 AM | 2:40 PM | 8:10 PM 24 June 20 6:40 AM | 2:40 PM | 8:10 PM

The above-mentioned schedule is irrespective of any production issues or other problems that could lead to the delay of an episode. A delay could change the entire release schedule, as an empty time slot would push the complete schedule a week forward. Fortunately, the anime's production team hasn't announced any issues as of this article's production.

The Apothecary Diaries season 2: Where to watch

Maomao and Xiaolin as seen in the anime (Image via Toho Animation Studio and OLM)

According to their announced local timeslots, the sequel series will be aired on Japanese TV channels. This includes Animax, Nippon Television, Movie Channel Neco, and AT-X. Moreover, like other Winter 2025 anime series, The Apothecary Diaries season 2 will be available on Japanese streaming sites like d Anime Store, ABEMA Premium, and many others.

The sequel series will be available for international fans on streaming sites like Crunchyroll and Netflix. On the former site, the episode will be aired two and a half hours after its local airing.

The Apothecary Diaries season 2: What to expect

The Apothecary Diaries ended with Jinshi and Maomao nurturing their bond as the former developed one-sided romantic feelings for the latter. Moreover, as the series' promotional trailers suggest, the sequel might focus on Jinshi's origins and how he became a eunuch in the Imperial Palace.

The sequel's premiere, however, had a very slow start. Episode 1 began with Jinshi making rounds to every Consort, unintentionally looking for Maomao. After learning about her whereabouts, he found Maomao with the quack doctor as they were brewing alcohol to make a disinfectant.

Maomao and Maomao (kitten) as seen in the anime (Image via Toho Animation Studio and OLM)

The purpose of this was to make Lady Gyokuyou's surroundings sterile (as she was pregnant). So, the sequel might see the birth of Lady Gyokuyou's second child. Funnily enough, The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Episode 1 also showcased the entry of the second Maomao, a stray kitten that Lingli (Lady Gyokuyou's daughter) found.

Moreover, Maomao also considered this cat a competition, given how it took care of the rats in the quack's office. So, the sequel might also shed light on this newly introduced pet and showcase its development in the future. So, all in all, fans can expect good things from The Apothecary Diaries sequel.

