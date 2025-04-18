The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 15: Maomao's stepfather reappears as Lady Gyokuyou learns a horrible truth

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 15 was released on April 18, 2025. The episode saw Maomao jumping into Xiaolan's situation, where the latter broke a eunuch's ice. After requesting some time, Maomao crushed the ice entirely and combined some ingredients to create a milk-flavoured ice cream that pleased the eunuch, who then took it to Lady Loulan.

The second part of the episode saw Maomao become suspicious about Lady Gyokuyou's pregnancy. So, she examined her and discovered that her consort was having a risky pregnancy, requiring a C-section operation. As there weren't any experienced doctors in the Imperial, Maomao recommended summoning an old eunuch, her stepfather, Luomen.

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 15: Maomao skillfully avoids a calamity as Luomen enters the Imperial Palace on the female protagonist's recommendation

Jinshi and Gaoshun as seen in the anime (Image via Toho Animation Studio and OLM)

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 15, titled Ice, commenced where it left off in the previous episode, as Xiaolan was standing scared next to the carriage that a eunuch spilled on the ground due to her recklessness. The contents of this carriage consisted of a large block of ice that broke from different sides.

Fortunately, Maomao jumped into the case before things reached a new level. The ice was for Lady Loulan, making it hard to replicate the ice's shape in a few minutes. However, Maomao took the risk, and The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 15 saw the female protagonist running away with the ice, taking Xiaolan with her.

As Xiaolan cried next to the quack doctor, Maomao approached Jinshi, who was smirking because he knew his help was needed in this case. Maomao requested Jinshi to give her a kitchen and some ingredients to make something with the broken ice. However, Jinshi asked for something in return, even though Maomao had nothing to offer. Eventually, Jinshi approved Maomao's request.

Maomao as seen in the anime (Image via Toho Animation Studio and OLM)

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 15 then saw Maomao entering the kitchen with Xiaolan with some ingredients (salt, cow's milk, fruits, and some nuts). Maomao then tasked Xiaolan to chop the fruits and nuts into smaller pieces, as the female protagonist crushed the ice and put it into a metal bowl.

After combining all the ingredients in a small metal bowl, Maomao spun it on the ice as the milk started hardening. When the milk reached a semi-solid consistency, The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 15 saw Maomao take it out in a round shape, thus creating a milk-flavoured ice cream. The eunuch then took it away after approving its delectable taste.

Lady Gyokuyou and Lingli as seen in the anime (Image via Toho Animation Studio and OLM)

The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 15 then shifted to the Jade Pavilion, where Lingli was playing with her mother, Lady Gyokuyou, as Maomao enjoyed the wholesome moment. Lady Gyokuyou reported that her unborn baby kicked downwards inside her body, which was different than Lingli, who did it upwards.

This alarmed Maomao as she got worried about her consort's pregnancy. The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 15 then saw Maomao taking a surface examination of Lady Gyokuyou's belly, deducing that her upcoming child might be placed upside down. However, as Lady Gyokuyou wanted a true answer, Maomao performed a thorough examination of the consort in another room.

Luomen as seen in the anime (Image via Toho Animation Studio and OLM)

As expected, Lady Gyokuyou's unborn baby was upside down, making its delivery complicated. Moreover, the delivery might need to be performed through a C-section operation by cutting Lady Gyokuyou's belly. However, there weren't any skilled doctors in the Imperial Palace who could perform such a complicated surgery.

As Maomao brainstormed for a solution, she remembered something and proposed it to Lady Gyokuyou. In The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 15, the female protagonist suggested calling Luomen, a former eunuch and Maomao's stepfather, who was banished due to some business with Consort Ah-Duo (Jinshi's blood mother).

Even though Hongniang despised calling a criminal back to the Imperial Palace, Lady Gyokuyou believed in Maomao and suggested asking Jinshi if they could call Luomen. The Apothecary Diaries season 2 episode 15 ended with Luomen's arrival at the Imperial Palace as a temporary part of the Jade Pavilion's medical team.

